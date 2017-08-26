ECB Busta 40-over Festival…East Bank, South and North Essequibo triumph

East Bank Essequibo, South Essequibo and North Essequibo recorded victories when the Essequibo Cricket Board, Busta 40-over tournament commenced yesterday. East Bank Essequibo beat defending champions

Wakenaam by six wickets at Tuschen.

Wakenaam were bowled out for 63 in 22 overs after they were invited to take first strike. Bernard Lewis and Ryan Adams were the only batsmen to reach double figures with 12 and 10 respectively.

Man-of-the-match Javed Shafeek captured 4-22 while left arm spinner Hemchand Persaud had 3-12 and Trevor Benn 2-20. East Bank Essequibo responded with 64-4 in eight overs. Kevon Boodie struck 26 not out; pacer Leorayan Ramlakhan claimed 2-23 while Siddiq Mohamed and Seon Venture had one each. Host Leguan gained a walk over from Bartica.

At Imam Bacchus Sports Club, South Essequibo defeated Central Essequibo by 18 runs. South Essequibo scored 135-9 off their allotted overs, batting first. Vijay Surujpaul stroked 53 while Ravi Beharry made 34. Kulraj Persaud snared 3-18, Herry Green 2-24 and Wayne Osbourne 2-20.

Central Essequibo fell for 117 in 33 overs in reply. Narendra Persaud got 34 and Nathan Persaud 26. Surujpaul picked up 3-15 to take the man-of-the-match award, while Akeni Adams took 2-27and Anthony Adams 2-33.

At Devonshire Castle, North Essequibo hammered Pomeroon by nine wickets. Batting first, Pomeroon were shot out for 64 in 14 overs. Sevond Bess made 14 as Suresh Persaud, who was named man-of-the-match, grabbed 4-19 and Vishwanauth Lall 3-6.

North Essequibo responded with 65-1 in 7.3 overs. Avenash Persaud and Keisho Rooplall added 31 for the opening stand before Persaud went for 23. Rooplall ended unbeaten on 18 while Keron Seenarine made 20. Ronaldo Kanhai was the lone wicket taker.

The semi finals will be contested today and will see East Bank Essequibo taking on South Essequibo at Tuschen while North Essequibo will play Leguan at Imam Bacchus.