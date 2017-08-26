Cops still seek woman who allegedly killed spouse

Divisional Commander Stephen Mansell yesterday confirmed that his ranks are still hunting for a woman who is suspected to have murdered her husband at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River on Monday last, before fleeing with their eight-month-old child.

Alfro Adams, a labourer, was stabbed to the chest with a pair of scissors and died while receiving treatment at the Charity Hospital.

His wife, Waveney John, who is the prime suspect, has been on the run since the incident. Investigators have searched the home of the suspect’s aunt, but were unable to locate her. They have also searched a number of other locations.

The suspect and victim shared a relationship for more than six years, one in which John was reportedly being abused frequently.

According to information received, the murder reportedly occurred at the home of John’s aunt, where she and her baby were seeking refuge.

The police said that due to constant abuse by Adams, John, who works in the craft industry, moved to her aunt’s home. Adams reportedly followed her there and accused her of leaving their Haimarakabra Shell Mound, Moruca home, because she wanted to be in a relationship with her cousin.

Adams then slapped his wife, and in a fit of rage, she allegedly picked up the scissors she was using and stabbed him.

The suspect then picked up her child and walked away, while her aunt rushed Adams to the hospital.

John has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Waveney John is asked to make contact with the nearest police station.