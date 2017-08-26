CJIA prepares for aircraft interruptions in October

-duty free shop planned for Arrivals

The Management of Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) is

preparing for the last lap of the US$150M expansion currently ongoing.

The airport said yesterday that in the last two weeks of October, aircraft operations will be interrupted to facilitate the amalgamation of the existing main runway to the new Taxiway Kilo.

The runway is being extended from 7,500 feet to 10,800 feet.

On a number of days, the aerodrome section will be closed from 18:00hrs and 06:00hrs, between October 13 and 31, 2017, to complete this phase of the expansion project, CJIAC announced yesterday.

This decision was made following several rounds of meetings and consultation with airline officials and other aviation stakeholders.

“We eagerly look forward this new phase of the expansion work where a new taxiway will be constructed to connect the new remote parking apron to the main runway.

The project team is working “zealously” to ensure that this task is completed in a timely manner so as to minimize the impact on aircraft flight operations, Ramesh Ghir, CJIAC’s Chief Executive Officer assured.

When completed, the project is expected to see a transformation of the Timehri facility, including a new Arrivals Terminal Building, two boarding bridges with the provision to install an additional two at a later stage, increased duty free shops and parking facilities and a renovated Departures Terminal.

The project, which was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), has been facing delays, with a number of adjustments made to the designs.

The previous administration, of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, had initiated the project, arguing that it was critical for bigger aircraft to come to Guyana, as well as to minimize the discomfort of passengers.

Guyana was looking to become a critical link to Africa, PPP/C had said.

Meanwhile, CJIA is already preparing for the critical services that will have to be provided.

Yesterday, the airport asked for Expressions of Interest, according to an advertisement in Kaieteur News.

Among other things, the airport wants companies and persons to submit proposals for the running of an Arrivals area duty free concession booth.

The airport is also looking for contractors who can provide Information Technology system integration services. There had been talks of building a hotel in the area also. The project is expected to be completed this year.