Bush medicine man loses home in Blue Berry Hill fire

Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM
A 59-year-old Blue Berry Hill Squatting Area man is presently homeless, following a fire that razed his house early yesterday afternoon.
According to reports, Monty Joseph, well known as ‘Dada’, had just returned home when
neighbours observed the wooden and concrete structure on fire.
Joseph escaped the inferno by jumping through a window, a witness disclosed.
He was subsequently transported by ambulance to the nearby Upper Demerara Hospital (Wismar Hospital) emergency unit, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Joseph who is reportedly asthmatic also had to receive oxygen.
His home was destroyed despite valiant efforts by the Linden fire service.
Several relatives and friends later rushed down to the hospital to offer their support to Joseph.
The obviously traumatized man, appeared disoriented and kept saying that he needed to see President David Granger and Leader of the opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.
“I want to see them together!” he declared emphatically.
Relatives who turned up at the hospital to see Joseph described him as a hardworking and ambitious man, who had a well furnished house. They estimated that his losses would run into the millions.
Joseph sells bush and herbal medicine for a living.
He had been living at the house alone for the last few years, after separating from his wife, it was reported. (Enid Joaquin)
