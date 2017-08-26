Berbice police to the rescue, Commander leads the way

Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM
Commander of Police ‘B’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams has been making
the rounds since his appointment to the Division about a month ago. The Commander has been travelling within his division, meeting communities and organising activities as he leads the way in community related initiatives.
On Thursday last, Commander Williams and staff donated trophies to Mr. Brian Cummings, President of the Glasgow Development Association who will be hosting a series of activities to commemorate its anniversary.
Activities which commenced on Thursday include a health fair, floodlight football, fun day and karaoke competition and is expected to end with a fashion show, tomorrow. Mr. Williams stated that his intention is to build partnerships with communities and promote positive change amongst the youths.
He mentioned that the police are not only about arresting and prosecuting people, but has a keen interest in their all-round development.
