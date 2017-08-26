Belle Vue SC wants to work collectively for an early solution

Dear Editor,

With reference to a letter published in your newspaper on Monday, 21st August, 2017, titled, “Belle Vue Sports Club Issues Warning”. This is to add some much needed clarity on the matter which was deliberately ignored by the writer.

This “other group of people” referred to in the letter, has been in existence for over three years under the name “Belle Vue Sports Club”. During this time we have been an active member of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), engaging in community work and we also have an active facebook page. Thorough our partnership with individuals and businesses we have been able to accomplish much, of which we are proud.

The issue between the two groups with regards to the rights to the name gained the attention of the National Sports Commission (NSC). After just two meetings and for unknown reason (s), the NSC registered the club that wrote to you.

At this point we are not too bothered since we are a registered member of the WDCA which falls under the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB). It is important to note that the GCB is recognised by the NSC as a sports authority in Guyana.

With one club being registered by the NSC and the other with the WDCA, our club has reached out to the Director of Sports and is awaiting his intervention. We do hope this matter can be sorted out as soon as possible and we are looking forward to working with the group that wrote to you sometime in the near future.

Sincerely,

Satesh Singh

Secretary

Belle Vue Sports Club