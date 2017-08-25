Warriors face Tridents without Guptill; Harper reiterates the need for smart cricket

By Sean Devers

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be without their out of form Captain Martin Guptill for their last two matches in this year’s Hero CPL cricket tournament in Barbados and Jamaica having already lost the services of their

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam who was recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the Warriors first home game against the Tallawahs.

The experienced 30-year-old Guptill played 47 Tests, 146 ODIs and 61 T20 Internationals for New Zealand but has struggled with the bat and as Captain and has not reached 40 in any of his innings in this year’s CPL, while missing the second game in Florida due to a recurring hamstring injury.

Guptill had to return home due to his father’s ill health and has been replaced by 36-year-old Luke Ronchi who was born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia and played for both countries.

His ODI debut came for Australia in the West Indies in 2008 when he stood in for the injured Brad Haddin in four ODIs and a Twenty20 before playing four Tests for New Zealand. Ronchi, who is also good with the gloves, will join the team in Barbados where they will play the Tridents on Tuesday in a must win game.

A replacement for Azam has not yet been named while Trinidadian all-rounder Rayed Emrit who led the Warriors last year, is expected to be named Captain. Since beating St Lucia Stars by seven wickets to move to six points from eight games, the Warriors had their first net session at Providence yesterday and will have another one today before departing for Barbados on Sunday.

Warriors Head Coach former West Indies Vice-Captain Roger Harper says while the pitch in Barbados should have pace and bounce, he does not expect it to be terrifyingly quick.

”We had a good fast pitch in St Lucia and won that game so our bowlers just have to adjust their lengths and improve a bit bowling at the death in Barbados, but every time we lost we were batting. Our batsmen have to understand the situation and play smart cricket” Harper said.

The Tridents game could be their toughest game so far both mentally and tactically since the Tridents are on four points from six matches, will have their four remaining games at the Kensington Oval in Barbados against the Warriors, Stars, Knight Riders and Tallawahs.

Knight Riders, Patriots and Tallawahs have already advanced while Barbados who need three wins from four matches and the Warriors, who must win their games in Barbados and Jamaica, are in an intense battle for the final semi-final spot.

Harper said if the Warriors were awaken from their sleep and given one over of the second game in Florida or their match against Tallawahs at Providence to win they would have chosen the last over of both games which began with them needing eight to win with wickets in hand and on most occasions they would have won.

Harper said when they get to Barbados they will decide on the final eleven and the batting order, adding that since the tournament began in 2013 the fans here have been fully behind the Warriors and the Warriors could not have wanted better support from their fans which filled Providence every night for their home matches.

Standings in the Caribbean Premier League after Wednesday’s match between St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders:

1. Knight Riders 14 points (8 matches)

2. Patriots 11 (8 matches)

3. Tallawahs 8 (6 matches)

4. Amazon Warriors 6 (8 matches)

5. Tridents 4 (6 matches)

6. Stars 1 (8 matches)