Rose Hall 175th Anniversary Celebration…RHTY&SC receive donations from a number of entities; President Granger to participate

Aug 25, 2017 Sports 0

The outstanding work of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its eight cricket teams continue to attract the support of corporate Guyana.

Viju Mookram of M & M Investment hands over donation to RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster.

The club is currently organising a hectic calendar of activities to mark the 175th Anniversary of the purchase of Rose Hall. Some 57 free slaves purchased the village then known as Lot 9 from European Planter, John Baird on August 20, 1842.
The Management of M & M Snackette located at Peter’s Hall, East Bank, Demerara handed over a cheque for $80,000 to Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster while Harris Paint Company donated 10 gallons of paint towards the decoration of the Township and restoration works at the Area ‘H’ ground.
Poonai Bhirooj of Poonai’s Pharmacy also contributed financially towards the construction of a Mini Arch for the 175th Anniversary. Foster, who is spearheading the historic celebration praised the donors for coming on board with the cricket teams.
He also disclosed that the teams, the RHTY&SC Over-35 Group and the M & M Investment Group would be working together with the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) to host a Fitness Walk and Diabetes Clinic on August 31st at the Independence Avenue, Rose Hall Town.
These activities would form part of Miss Guyana World 2017, Vena Mookram’s personal platform for the Miss World Contest later this year. The Walk is expected to attract hundreds of Berbicians including Law Enforcement Officers and Guysuco Training Centre Students.
Meanwhile, the Club has disclosed that its’ Patron, His Excellency President David Granger has accepted an invitation to be the Guest Speaker at the Grand Ceremony on September 14th next. The President would also take the salute at the 175th Parade which would see members of the Disciplined Forces, members of the Towns Constabulary, RHTY&SC Members and school children among others, participating.
A special 175th Anniversary Monument constructed by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its cricket teams would also be unveiled by the Club’s Patron.

