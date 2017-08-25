Regional U-19 Tournament …Guyana extend winning streak to four matches

Led by an unbeaten 85 from Joshua Persaud and 75 not out from their leading run scorer

Raymond Perez along with four-wicket hauls from Ashmead Need and Kevin Sinclair, defending champions Guyana hammered Barbados by 10-wickets at Conaree in the latest round of the Regional 50-over U-19 cricket tournament yesterday.

In sunny conditions on the island of St Kitts, the win for the young Guyanese saw them maintaining their unbeaten with two rounds still to go. Barbados, batting first on a hard track and fast outfield were bowled out for 166 off 45.2 overs, Shai Brathwaite top scoring with a 99-ball 59 (7×4 1×6) while Nyeem Young (27), Kadeem Alleyne (24), Nico Reifer (17) and Marc Cyrus (16) were the other batsman to reach double figures.

Off-spinner Sinclair (4-23), left-arm spinner Nedd (4-29) and Kheshram Seyhodan (2-38) bowled impressively for Guyana which strolled to 167 without loss in 39.1 overs. Perez hammered six fours in a delightful 75 from 111 balls to move to 224 runs while Persaud reached the boundary six times and cleared it once in a magnificent 85 from 124 balls to give the South Americans an emphatic victory with 10.5 overs to spare.

Earlier, Brathwaite and Reifer added 59 for the first wicket before Reifer was bowled by Seyhodan who then trapped Alleyne LBW at 93-2 to break the 40-run second wicket stand between Alleyne and Brathwaite.

Cyrus and Braithwaite put together 30 for the third wicket before the Sinclair and Nedd show began when Sinclair trapped Cyrus LBW at 128-3 after Braithwaite had retired hurt at 98-2. When Young was taken by Yadram off Nedd at 140-4 and Braithwaite, who returned at Young’s dismissal, was bowled by Nedd, the last six Bajan wickets tumbled for 26 runs; Nedd and Sinclair spinning webs around the batsmen.

With victories over ICC Americas/Canada, Jamaica and the Leeward Islands, Guyana now face Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow and the Windward Islands on Monday as they hunt their fourth consecutive limited overs title which will see them taking the double this year after already taking three-day crown.

In the other game played yesterday, Leeward Islands defeated Jamaica by 44 runs. Full round of matches for tomorrow: ICC Americas/Canada takes on Windward Islands, Jamaica oppose Barbados and Guyana tangles with T&T.