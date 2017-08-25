Regional bodies sign MOU for safer water in the Caribbean

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was recently signed by the Caribbean Public

Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GPW-C) in an effort to unify schemes, in relation to water resources and human health.

The agreement signed by the organizations demonstrates a “practical and meaningful relationship”, which according to a CARPHA press statement, has an objective for people in the Caribbean to access sufficient and maintainable supplies of “potable water” for consumption, hygiene and sanitation, “while maintaining availability for sustenance of ecosystem functionality”.

Executive Director of CARPHA, Dr. James Hospedales said, “Water quality impacts human health; these two areas are intrinsically bound”. He added, “Water is a valuable resource for Caribbean citizens. It is therefore critical to provide water suitable for consumption and avoid unnecessary health risks. This agreement supports our joint efforts to promote water security, ensure a sustainable environment, and preserve water resources in the Region.”

“The connection between water and health would fit seamlessly into the goal of effective water resources management for the Region. A key element of the MOU is to promote Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) among Member States, to advance sustainability of the water resource,” said Chairperson of GWP-C, Judy Daniel.

The MOU states that CARPHA and GWP-C will not only expand regional and national water resource policies, but will also develop laws and other legitimate avenues to progress human health. It also plans to perform research and training programmes on water resources management and human health.

The two organizations consented to pursue the acquisition of resources and development of partners for the IWRM drive in the Caribbean and collaborate on adaptation to climate change for regional water security and health. The engagement of other Caribbean agencies and growth of collaborations are essential to the agreement in performing innovative projects and activities.

CARPHA is an agency which is committed to providing strategic direction in analyzing, defining and responding to public health priorities of the Caribbean, in order to prevent disease, promote health and respond to public health threats and emergencies.

GWP-C, is one of 13 Regional Water Partnerships of the Global Water Partnership, a worldwide network of partners all working to achieve sustainable water management.