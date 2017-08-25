Morgan boosts Tridents’ bid for playoff place

Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC — Barbados Tridents stepped up their bid to make the playoffs

of the Caribbean Premier League with the announcement that England star Eoin Morgan has been called up for the remainder of the competition.

The left-handed Morgan, England’s Twenty20 and One-day International captain, arrives in the Barbados capital in time for the start of the Tridents home leg which opens next Tuesday, August 29, with a crucial clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval.

”It’s amazing to be called up by the Tridents,” said Morgan. “I love coming to Barbados to play cricket.

”It is such an iconic place where all the greats have played and to get the opportunity to play in such a big tournament is really an honour. I have always wanted to come to CPL. I can’t wait to get there.”

The 30-year-old Morgan has played 234 T20 matches around the World, including 69 for England, including the Final of last year’s World T20 against Darren Sammy’s West Indies in India.

”If we are to claim our second Hero CPL title we need proven match winners,” said Tridents head coach Robin Singh. “We have that in Eoin who is not only one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world but also a fantastic presence — both on and off the field.”