Man loses $800,000 from home while attending wake

Burglary of a premises located at Ankerville, Port Mourant, on Wednesday night, has left the owner short of $800,000 in cash.
Thirty-six year-old Ramdat Ketwaroo called ‘Papa’, of Lot 303 Ankerville, had secured his premises and left for a wake in the said village, when he received a call stating that someone had broken into his home.
According to a police source, Ketwaroo, after receiving the call, left for his home, where he discovered the padlocks had been wrenched off the door of the bottom flat. After making checks to the bottom flat and noticing that nothing was missing, he ventured to the upper flat where he discovered the house ransacked.
A barrel that he usually kept his cash was opened with the lid on the floor. Upon checking he noticed the aforementioned cash gone. Nothing else was reported as missing.
Ketwaroo subsequently made a report to the nearest police station. Several persons have since been detained, questioned and released. However, according to the police source, one person has since been arrested.
Investigations continue.

