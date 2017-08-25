Latest update August 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

GABA/Banks DIH Under-23/2nd Div. B’ball Leagues…Reigning champs Bounty Colts continue to steamroll opposition; Pacesetters also win

Aug 25, 2017

Bounty Colts’ consistent winning streak continued on Wednesday night with a huge 70-56 victory over Eagles when play continued in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Banks DIH tournament at the Burnham

Colts (black) and Eagles battling it out on Wednesday night.

Hard Court.
This first match which bounced off at 18:30hrs was an Under-23 encounter between reigning champs Bounty Colts which has been making light work of all the opposition,this time they hammered a depleted Eagles unit.
The 2015 Under-23 champions, Eagles, played without Akeem Vaughn and Patrice Agrippa, who are both part of Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s Inter-Guiana Games squad that will be competing in Suriname from August 25-27.
Timothy Thompson was once again the stand out player for the Colts Under-23 team. He led the current champions with an impressive game-high 27 points supported well with 26 points from Ramone Fogonay in the combative clash with Eagles.
Jonathan Mangra (5 points) was not on target, missing quite a few shots for Colts which prevented the sloppy Eagles from suffering a heavier defeat. Eagles counted numerous turnovers, and coupled with their Captain, Travis Belgrave misfiring, only achieving a meager 14 points, endured a 14-point defeat.
Meanwhile, Pacesetters made light work of the struggling Pepsi Sonics 61-43 in their 2nd division game which was the feature clash. Marvin Durat sunk the game high 22 points for the winners while Rayborn Bowman assisted Pacesetters’ effort with 18 points inclusive of 4 three-pointers. Jacques Vincente top scored for the out of touch Sonics’ side in their 18-point defeat.
Matches continue on tomorrow evening with three games at Burnham Court. The first begins at 17:30hrs with Kobras vs Pacesetters in the Under-23 division followed by Sonics against Colts in the 2nd division at 19:30hrs. The main encounter pits Knights and Guardians in a first division clash from 21:30hrs.

