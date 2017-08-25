Fans ignite Warriors to win more

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (Warriors) came home needing to win to stay in contention in this year’s Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament (CPL T20) and were ignited by the fantastic support of thousands of

adoring fans to do more and win.

In the biggest party in sport, CPLT20, where cricket is played louder, no stadium is louder than Providence when fans shout, dance, and wave flags for the Warriors, win or lose. As the home campaign began at the Providence National Stadium on the East Bank of the legendary Demerara River the Warriors continued to struggle, but the fan support never wavered and, game after game got louder and louder pushing the warriors until they once again found their winning ways.

This year the Warriors new sponsor, GTT, provided the spark that set the Warrior Nation on fire at Providence making the outcome inevitable. GTT’s Blue Chief mascot, reminiscent of and honouring the chiefs of the Amazonian rainforest tribes, helped fans find their voice to push their Warriors on the field.

In the end, facing the renamed Stars from St. Lucia on Tuesday night, the Warriors rewarded the fans by forcing the Starts to pitch, winning the final home game by seven wickets with 32 balls to spare.

This win took the Warriors past Tridents into fourth place with six points. Two nights before under another clear Guyana sky, the Warriors also beat the Tridents in front of an adoring Warrior Nation.

Cricket is at the heart of the CPLT20 but the whole package involves lights, speed, connectivity, and thousands of fans moving and shouting louder and louder as one in support of their team. Playing at home, the Warriors have the best ‘home-court’ advantage from this Warrior Nation. GTT continues to provide the speed and the connectivity for the Warrior Nation to, as we say here, shout more louder.