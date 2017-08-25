ECB Busta Festival commences today

Latest update August 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Essequibo Cricket Board Busta 40-over festival is set to commence today at various
venues across the County.
In the opening fixtures defending champions Wakenaam will take on East Bank Essequibo at Tuschen, Leguan will host Bartica at Bundarie Park, North Essequibo will battle Pomeroon at Devonshire Castle and South Essequibo will take on Central Essequibo at Imam Bacchus SC, Affiance.
The winners will advance to the semifinals tomorrow while the final will be played on Sunday at Imam Bacchus SC, Essequibo Coast. The winner will take home a trophy and $75,000, runner up
a trophy and $25,000 while the man-of-the-match in each game will also be rewarded.
Teams – Wakenaam; Siddiq Mohamed (Captain), Gurnauth Khemraj (Vice Captain), Nokta Moses, Vickram Ramnarine, Navishaul Pooran, Ryan Adams, Bernard Lewis, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Neil Ramalho, Lokram Narine, Kamal Khan, Seon Venture and Reon Venture. Nandkishore Andrews (Coach), Vijay Persaud (Manager).
East Bank Essequibo: Kemol Savory, Trevor Benn, Jason Heyliger, Ryan Hercules, Kevon Boodie, Hemchand Persaud, Dexter George, Javed Shafeek, Adrian Johnson, Sheldon Alexander, Royan Fredericks, Stephon Johnson, Jimol Marks, Jamal Gomes, Mark Gonsalves, Kevin Christian, Kellon Davis and Travis Mohamed.
Leguan: Kevin Gordon, Tulsieram Premnauth, Ricardo Adams, Tyrone Narine, Brian Herbert, Mark Williams, Aquesi Arthur, Rick Stephen, Aseeb Khan, Rawl Simboo, Seenarine Oudit, Huchumchand Savitir, Arjune Ajmal and Zaheer Razack.
Bartica: Festus Benn (Capt.), Teon Vanderhyden, Shastri Mangal, Ravi Seenarine, Rupesh Motilall, Jessy Fagundes, Anthony King, Yusuf Khan, Shawn Garraway, Christopher Kassim, Navindra Conhaya, Adrian Branford, Keron Stephens, Eon Stephens, Keano Harry and Hamel Lam.
Aug 25, 2017By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be without their out of form Captain Martin Guptill for their last two matches in this year’s Hero CPL cricket tournament in Barbados and Jamaica...
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
There is no question in my mind, given my philosophical make-up, if I was thirty years old and I saw my country put a 94-year-old... more
Too many workers are losing their jobs because of problems within the economy and the management of government. These workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]