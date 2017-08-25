ECB Busta Festival commences today

The Essequibo Cricket Board Busta 40-over festival is set to commence today at various

venues across the County.

In the opening fixtures defending champions Wakenaam will take on East Bank Essequibo at Tuschen, Leguan will host Bartica at Bundarie Park, North Essequibo will battle Pomeroon at Devonshire Castle and South Essequibo will take on Central Essequibo at Imam Bacchus SC, Affiance.

The winners will advance to the semifinals tomorrow while the final will be played on Sunday at Imam Bacchus SC, Essequibo Coast. The winner will take home a trophy and $75,000, runner up

a trophy and $25,000 while the man-of-the-match in each game will also be rewarded.

Teams – Wakenaam; Siddiq Mohamed (Captain), Gurnauth Khemraj (Vice Captain), Nokta Moses, Vickram Ramnarine, Navishaul Pooran, Ryan Adams, Bernard Lewis, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Neil Ramalho, Lokram Narine, Kamal Khan, Seon Venture and Reon Venture. Nandkishore Andrews (Coach), Vijay Persaud (Manager).

East Bank Essequibo: Kemol Savory, Trevor Benn, Jason Heyliger, Ryan Hercules, Kevon Boodie, Hemchand Persaud, Dexter George, Javed Shafeek, Adrian Johnson, Sheldon Alexander, Royan Fredericks, Stephon Johnson, Jimol Marks, Jamal Gomes, Mark Gonsalves, Kevin Christian, Kellon Davis and Travis Mohamed.

Leguan: Kevin Gordon, Tulsieram Premnauth, Ricardo Adams, Tyrone Narine, Brian Herbert, Mark Williams, Aquesi Arthur, Rick Stephen, Aseeb Khan, Rawl Simboo, Seenarine Oudit, Huchumchand Savitir, Arjune Ajmal and Zaheer Razack.

Bartica: Festus Benn (Capt.), Teon Vanderhyden, Shastri Mangal, Ravi Seenarine, Rupesh Motilall, Jessy Fagundes, Anthony King, Yusuf Khan, Shawn Garraway, Christopher Kassim, Navindra Conhaya, Adrian Branford, Keron Stephens, Eon Stephens, Keano Harry and Hamel Lam.