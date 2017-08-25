Latest update August 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Dindyal’s ton leads Aurora Knightriders to victory over Hibernia Lions in 2nd T20

A magnificent century by left handed opener Deoraj Dindyal helped Aurora Knightriders to take a 2-0 lead over Hibernia Lions in the 3 match series played last Sunday at the Hibernia Cricket Ground.
Witnessed by a large and colourful crowd, the Knightriders were invited to bat on a friendly batting wicket and compiled a commanding 246-7 in their allotted overs. Man-of-the-Match Dindyal, a classy batsman and a consistent runs getter in South Essequibo cricket, stroked an eye catching 102 (10×4 8×6) while Ravi Beharry made 46 (7×4 1×6) and Saieef Ally 33 (1×4 3×6), the main contributors.
Bowling for Hibernia, Ramdhanie Samaroo claimed 2-24 and Ramnarine Raghoobar 2-35; there was a wicket each for G. Ramdhanie, D. Mohan and M. Ramnauth. Hibernia Lions’ response was nothing short of entertainment as the game went down to the ‘wire’.
Ameer Mohamed slammed an aggressive 112 (2×4 14×6) but in a losing cause as the Lions fell short after being bowled out for 233 off 19.2 overs. D. Mohan contributed 25 (2×4) and Chandie Ramnauth with 18. Extras made a healthy contribution of 38.
Bowling for the Knightriders, S. Ally grabbed 3-43, R. Beharry 2-23 and G. Phillips 2-27. There was one wicket apiece for R. Ally and Dindyal. The final match is set for this Sunday from 10:00hrs where Aurora will be going for a clean sweep having also won the first match by 5-wickets.

