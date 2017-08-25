Corona Invitational Football tournament resumes this evening with a triple header

Play in the Top Brandz Corona Beer/Georgetown Invitational Football tournament continues this evening with three matches as the fifth and final round is contested at the Georgetown Football Club, ground.

The first match begins at 17:00hrs and will feature Camptown against Black Pearl. Camptown, who drew their last match against Beacons 1-1, will be looking to capitalise on the poor form of Black Pearl, a team which has conceded 19 goals in their last two matches.

Northern Rangers and Flamingo will battle in the second match from 19:00hrs. Rangers, winners of their last two matches against Pele and Santos respectively will be the favourites for this clash against Flamingo, losers to the youthful Eastville side 3-1 in their last encounter.

The feature match tonight will be contested between Pele and Riddim Squad from 21:00hrs. Riddim Squad will be aiming to build on their 1-0 victory over Santos last Friday while another defeat will not be good for Pele which played last Friday as well and lost 3-0 to Northern Rangers.