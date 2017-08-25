Latest update August 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Corona Invitational Football tournament resumes this evening with a triple header

Aug 25, 2017 Sports 0

Play in the Top Brandz Corona Beer/Georgetown Invitational Football tournament continues this evening with three matches as the fifth and final round is contested at the Georgetown Football Club, ground.

Action in last week Friday’s match between Police and Black Pearl.

The first match begins at 17:00hrs and will feature Camptown against Black Pearl. Camptown, who drew their last match against Beacons 1-1, will be looking to capitalise on the poor form of Black Pearl, a team which has conceded 19 goals in their last two matches.
Northern Rangers and Flamingo will battle in the second match from 19:00hrs. Rangers, winners of their last two matches against Pele and Santos respectively will be the favourites for this clash against Flamingo, losers to the youthful Eastville side 3-1 in their last encounter.
The feature match tonight will be contested between Pele and Riddim Squad from 21:00hrs. Riddim Squad will be aiming to build on their 1-0 victory over Santos last Friday while another defeat will not be good for Pele which played last Friday as well and lost 3-0 to Northern Rangers.

