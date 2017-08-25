Corona Invitational Football tournament resumes this evening with a triple header

Latest update August 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
Play in the Top Brandz Corona Beer/Georgetown Invitational Football tournament continues this evening with three matches as the fifth and final round is contested at the Georgetown Football Club, ground.
The first match begins at 17:00hrs and will feature Camptown against Black Pearl. Camptown, who drew their last match against Beacons 1-1, will be looking to capitalise on the poor form of Black Pearl, a team which has conceded 19 goals in their last two matches.
Northern Rangers and Flamingo will battle in the second match from 19:00hrs. Rangers, winners of their last two matches against Pele and Santos respectively will be the favourites for this clash against Flamingo, losers to the youthful Eastville side 3-1 in their last encounter.
The feature match tonight will be contested between Pele and Riddim Squad from 21:00hrs. Riddim Squad will be aiming to build on their 1-0 victory over Santos last Friday while another defeat will not be good for Pele which played last Friday as well and lost 3-0 to Northern Rangers.
Aug 25, 2017By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be without their out of form Captain Martin Guptill for their last two matches in this year’s Hero CPL cricket tournament in Barbados and Jamaica...
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
There is no question in my mind, given my philosophical make-up, if I was thirty years old and I saw my country put a 94-year-old... more
Too many workers are losing their jobs because of problems within the economy and the management of government. These workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]