Cops detain second suspect in probe into mystery plane, airstrip

– Region 9 contractor still in custody

Police have detained a second individual as they seek more information about the mystery Beechcraft twin-engine aircraft and illegal airstrip that were recently found near Santa Fe. The detained man, and a Region Nine contractor who was arrested about a week ago, were flown yesterday from Lethem to CID Headquarters, Eve Leary.

“They are to be further questioned in relation to the airstrip and aircraft,” a senior official said.

The official revealed that investigators will apply to the courts for an extension of the time they can keep the contractor detained.

However, the official declined to say whether they had gleaned any useful information from the detained men, since the investigation is a sensitive one. Guyanese law enforcement officials are seeking assistance from international law enforcement partners.

It is alleged that the contractor used his front-end loader to build an illegal airstrip about 10 miles from Santa Fe. It is believed that the plane, said to be Brazilian-registered, and the airstrip, were being used for illegal activities.

Government officials confirmed that the plane, which has since been handed over to the army to secure it, had landed at the Region Nine location illegally.

Government is treating the matter as a national security issue.

During a recent visit to Lethem, President David Granger urged security officials to pull out all stops to ensure that the sovereignty of the country and its borders are protected.

The plane was seized after police and other security officials journeyed to the area amid reports of strange flights. They had discovered illegal fuel and other items near a makeshift airstrip days earlier.

A number of men were seen running away from the aircraft when the officials descended upon the area.