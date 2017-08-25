Cevons to part with 45 workers as of Sept. 1

– cites City Hall non-payment of $$M debt

Cevons Waste Management yesterday announced that as of September 1, it will be laying off 45 workers as it has not been paid any of the millions it is owed by City Hall.

The following is the company’s statement in its entirety:

“There being no indication, up to this time, that City Hall is disposed to engaging the waste disposal entities, Cevons Waste Management and Puran Brothers on the matter of its huge outstanding debt, exceeding three hundred million dollars, to the two companies, a point was bound to be reached where consequences would flow therefrom.

For Cevons Waste Management, that time has come. The effective delivery of garbage disposal services is attended by considerable costs. Where sustained delinquency in terms of payments for services obtain, the viability of the business is threatened.

In the face of the amounts owing to Cevons by City Hall, we have continued to shoulder all of the responsibilities associated with the delivery of the service including, crucially, the costs associated with workers’ wages and salaries and the maintenance of inventory. This, given the extent of the outstanding City Hall debt, has become unsustainable.

Our decision to maintain a state of normalcy up to this time has been informed by our loyalty to our employees who, over time, have reciprocated that loyalty. Equally importantly, we are aware of the particular importance of reliable employment to working class urban Guyanese men and women and their families. That is why, for all of the difficulty under which the company has been placed it has kept faith with its employees.

There is, however, a point beyond which we are unable to go. It is with therefore with considerable regret that we announce that with effect from September 1st, Cevons Waste Management must discontinue the employment of forty five (45) employees. We deeply regret this eventuality and commit ourselves to restoring the jobs of the displaced workers as soon as the situation normalizes.”