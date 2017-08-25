BABA/Nigel Hinds Financial Service final now set for September 3…Rose Hall Town Jammers and New Amsterdam Warriors to collide

Latest update August 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
The final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) / Nigel Hinds Financial Service sponsored round-robin competition, organised by Vibert Garrett is now set for September 3, 2017 when Rose Hall Town Jammers and New Amsterdam Warriors collide for championship glory.
The change in date became necessary as a number of the players are part of Guyana’s, Inter Guiana Games team which will be competing against Suriname, between August 25-27.
Some six teams were part of the competition which was played in two zones; A comprised of Canje Knight, Fyrish Black Shark and Ithaca Hardliners while Zone B was made up of Rose Hall Town Jammers, Hopetown Stealers and New Amsterdam Warriors. Trophies, cash and other incentives are up for grabs.
Aug 25, 2017By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be without their out of form Captain Martin Guptill for their last two matches in this year’s Hero CPL cricket tournament in Barbados and Jamaica...
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
Aug 25, 2017
There is no question in my mind, given my philosophical make-up, if I was thirty years old and I saw my country put a 94-year-old... more
Too many workers are losing their jobs because of problems within the economy and the management of government. These workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]