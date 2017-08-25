BABA/Nigel Hinds Financial Service final now set for September 3…Rose Hall Town Jammers and New Amsterdam Warriors to collide

The final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) / Nigel Hinds Financial Service sponsored round-robin competition, organised by Vibert Garrett is now set for September 3, 2017 when Rose Hall Town Jammers and New Amsterdam Warriors collide for championship glory.

The change in date became necessary as a number of the players are part of Guyana’s, Inter Guiana Games team which will be competing against Suriname, between August 25-27.

Some six teams were part of the competition which was played in two zones; A comprised of Canje Knight, Fyrish Black Shark and Ithaca Hardliners while Zone B was made up of Rose Hall Town Jammers, Hopetown Stealers and New Amsterdam Warriors. Trophies, cash and other incentives are up for grabs.