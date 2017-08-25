Latest update August 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BABA/Nigel Hinds Financial Service final now set for September 3…Rose Hall Town Jammers and New Amsterdam Warriors to collide

Aug 25, 2017 Sports 0

The final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) / Nigel Hinds Financial Service sponsored round-robin competition, organised by Vibert Garrett is now set for September 3, 2017 when Rose Hall Town Jammers and New Amsterdam Warriors collide for championship glory.
The change in date became necessary as a number of the players are part of Guyana’s, Inter Guiana Games team which will be competing against Suriname, between August 25-27.
Some six teams were part of the competition which was played in two zones; A comprised of Canje Knight, Fyrish Black Shark and Ithaca Hardliners while Zone B was made up of Rose Hall Town Jammers, Hopetown Stealers and New Amsterdam Warriors. Trophies, cash and other incentives are up for grabs.

More in this category

Sports

Warriors face Tridents without Guptill; Harper reiterates the need for smart cricket

Warriors face Tridents without Guptill; Harper reiterates the need...

Aug 25, 2017

By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be without their out of form Captain Martin Guptill for their last two matches in this year’s Hero CPL cricket tournament in Barbados and Jamaica...
Read More
Morgan boosts Tridents’ bid for playoff place

Morgan boosts Tridents’ bid for playoff place

Aug 25, 2017

McCullum, Lil Bravo fire TKR past Gayle, Patriots – 22nd match

McCullum, Lil Bravo fire TKR past Gayle, Patriots...

Aug 25, 2017

Dindyal’s ton leads Aurora Knightriders to victory over Hibernia Lions in 2nd T20

Dindyal’s ton leads Aurora Knightriders to...

Aug 25, 2017

Rose Hall 175th Anniversary Celebration…RHTY&SC receive donations from a number of entities; President Granger to participate

Rose Hall 175th Anniversary...

Aug 25, 2017

Regional U-19 Tournament …Guyana extend winning streak to four matches

Regional U-19 Tournament …Guyana extend...

Aug 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]