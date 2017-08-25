Alphonso’s century sets up De Hoop’s win

Regal Sports Softball competition

Lionel Alphonso struck a fine century as De Hoop defeated Superstars by 67 runs when the Regal

Sports softball competition continued on Sunday last. Playing at the Everest Cricket Club in the Open category, Alphonso slammed 111 and got support from Seon Singh 46 as De Hoop posted 207-4 off their allotted 15 overs, batting first. Ajay Persaud took 3-35.

Superstars were bowled out for 140 in 11.1 overs in reply. Dinesh Persaud made 43; Seon Singh claimed 3-10 and Satesh Singh 3-18. De Hoop beat Success by six wickets. Success batting first, posted 129-4; Randy Ketwaroo led with 66; Mahendra Singh captured 3-15.

De Hoop responded with 131-4 in 10.5 overs, Ramkumar Jairam struck 49 and Mohamed Ali 45; Gary Singh took 2-20. In the Masters category, HS Masters overcame Amazon Masters by seven wickets. Amazon Masters took first strike and made 154. Raghunandan Narine led with 68 while Salman Ghanie made 20.

Michael Ifill snared 3-28 and Baldeo Lakeram 2-17. HS Masters got to 155-3 in 15 overs in reply. Danny Mohanram stroked 67 not out and Keith Fraser 42. Randy Perreira had 2-16.

The semi finals and finals will be played on September 10 at the said venue. In the Open division, De Hoop will play Regal Allstars at 09:00hrs after which Speedboat will take on Farm at 11:00hrs on pitch three.

In Masters’ segment Regal will face HS Masters at 09:00hrs on pitch one and Savage will battle Ariel at 09:00hrs on pitch two.