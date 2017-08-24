William “The Conqueror” France announces retirement Ends illustrious 25-year career

Amputee, William “The Conqueror” France, has announced his retirement from marathons after a career that has spanned 25 years, during an interview with Kaieteur Sport. France, who is the President of the Differently Able Athletics Club, has raised millions of dollars which he has donated to charities including the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Center, Cheshire Home in Mahaica and the Community based Rehab Center, toward helping differently able persons.

His first walk was on the 1st of August, 1992, when he travelled from Timehri to America Street, Georgetown. But it wasn’t until two years later, on 18th of November, 1994, that he gained recognition after walking 100 miles from number 43 village in Corentyne to Stabroek Market in Georgetown. Two hundred and ninety seven (297) persons started the race and only the amputated France and Stabroek News Journalist, Steve Ninvalle, finished the 100 mile journey. William France, who was inspired by Canadian amputee Terry Fox, raised almost half a million dollars in that fundraiser which took him 43 hours, 18 minutes and 13 seconds to complete; all the proceeds were donated to charity.

After the Genesis of an inspiring career, William “The Conqueror” France went on to compete in dozens of marathons and fund raisers including a 121 mile walk from Springlands to the Guyana Defence Force Ground along with another amputee, Lance Corporal Dennis Burns. The 60-year-old France was the first Amputee to take part in the Boston Marathon in 1998. The Boston Marathon is the oldest marathon in the USA which is currently in its 118th year. France has competed 9 times in the New York Marathon from 1996-2005, twice in Trinidad & Tobago’s CLICO run, twice in Barbados and one marathon in Suriname.

The president of the Differently Able Athletics Club is the second Guyanese and only local athlete to have featured in America’s Jet Magazine, while being the recipient of Guyana’s fourth highest award, The Medal of Service. France is also the only recipient of the Walter Rodney national award, which he received in 1997.

William France began his career on August 1st 1992, “I choose that day (August 1st) to be a better individual after I was shot. Also this day signified the emancipation of Black slaves and it was special to me being a black person. In addition, I wanted to show that not because of one’s physical disability, doesn’t mean that there isn’t any ability in that person and I chose sports to prove this.”

After this illustrious career that began at the age of 35, when most athletes are on their way out of sport, William France has announced that after the Terry Fox 5km walk in Ortino, Canada on September 17, he will retire.

Amputee, Godfrey Williams, who has served as vice-president of Guyana Differently Able Athletics Club for the past 6 years, will take the top post of President, following France’s retirement. Williams, who lost his right leg in an airport accident in St. Lucia has competed in two previous marathons and will allow William France to focus on his coaching aspirations.

William “The Conqueror” France, who is a sports organizer for the Paralympics’ Committee at the National Sports Commission in Guyana, expressed gratitude to the persons and entities that has supported his career and fundraisers.

Those individuals and companies include, DDL, Banks DIH, Clear Waters, Sam Hinds, Neil Kumar, President David Granger, Chris Jones, Leslie Black, Humphrey’s Bakery, Courtney Benn Construction, Mr. Stanley Ming, Ramchand Auto Sales, Ray’s Auto Sales, Dr. Bowman from Mocha, Professor Ken Danns, Nigel’s Supermarket, Gafoors, Pastor Brian from Essequibo, Fly Jamaica, Da Silva Optical and the people of the East and West Coast of Demerara, in addition to his wife Marilyn France.