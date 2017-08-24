Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:59 AM

UDFA GT Beer $M Inter Association Super Cup Football Upper Demerara stop East Coast 3-1, Essequibo crush East Bank advance to semifinals

Essequibo/ Pomeroon landed themselves a semifinal’s berth in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) run ‘Sunday Night Super Cup’ inter association football tournament after dismissing the challenge of East Bank 5-1, as Upper Demerara topped Group A to also advance with a 3-1 thumping of East Coast as the finals of group play games concluded at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground last Sunday night.
The matches decided the two teams to emerge in their four team round robin format as the losers on the night failed to move forward.
Upper Demerara were able to maintain their unblemished record after three wins in this tournament eliminator as they took the lead early as the 15thminute through Jashawn Moore against East Coast who would end with one draw and two losses eventually. But the East Coast side recovered to knot the scores at half time through a goal by Malcolm Wilson in the 37thminute.
After the break Upper Demerara would go ahead once more through a play through the middle from Shane Luckie who rocked the back of the net in the 67th minute and then Kellon Primo continued his fine form so far when he slotted his team’s third goal in the 73rd minute and that would be the final score 3-1 in the second game of the night.
In the first game Essequibo, who have shown tremendous courage through this round robin play, started off with a second half burst that caught the East Bank side playing catch up football. After a nil all draw when the first period ended the winger Michael Hendricks of Essequibo was tripped gong in the box and a penalty was awarded which was scored by defence player Oswin Henry in the 50th minute.
This 1-0 score was increased in the 59th minute as Hendricks would run on to a through ball from the right side spot kick to make it 2-0. Still the Essequibo/ Pomeroon players were very much on the ball and after a shot was thwarted from goal, Devon Romeo, who would score twice, got his first goal after collecting the ball for a nice goal in the 71srt minute.
Hendricks was against in the picture this time as he laid a pass to Sheldon Pitt who made no mistake in increasing the advantage for the Essequibo side in the 82nd minute.
Six minutes later Romeo would return to get his double as he banged home a volley from a right side squared ball sent from Dexter Mendonca for a 5-0 score before the East Coast side would get a consolation when Winston Rollins would score in the 90th minute as the game finished 5-1.

