RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc Patron’s Green Economy Tournament concludes Sunday – $1M prizes to be won

The Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town is expected to be hive of colours and action on Sunday as the curtains come down on the historic RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc Patron’s Green Economy Softball Tournament. The four remaining teams in the Tournament – Hard Knock, Jai Hind, Prophecy Boys and Grill Master would clash in the semifinals during the morning session, while the 3rd Place Playoff and the finals are scheduled for the afternoon.

The Patron’s Green Economy Softball Tournament main objectives are to celebrate the 72nd Birthday Celebration of President David Granger, to educate Berbicians on Climate Change and to promote the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club highly successful Say No/Say Yes Message. Eighteen teams drawn from across Berbice played in the tournament which has a cash prize of $1M and $200,000 worth of trophies at stake. The winning team would receive $500,000 and the massive Green Economy Trophy, the 1st runner up $300,000 and trophy, 2nd runner up $100,000 and trophy and the 4th place $50,000, while the Man of the Finals would carry home $50,000 and a trophy. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that all plans are falling into place as Club Executives and the Cricket Development Committee work together to make the event a success. Umpiring would be done by highly qualified umpires, while the presentation of prizes would be done immediately after the finals.

Hard Knock of Manchester would play Prophecy Boys in the first semifinal at 09:00 hours, while Grill Master of Canje would clash with Jai Hind in the other semifinals. The 3rd Place Playoff would bowl off at 12:30 hours, while the final is scheduled to start at 15:00 hours. The semifinals would be played over 10-Overs, the 3rd Place would be a 15-Overs affair and the final would be 20-Overs. Foster stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club expects a capacity crowd with villagers coming out to support their home teams, while several lucky spectators would win special prizes.

The teams for the semifinals and finals are:

Grill Master Cricket Club: David Lukenauth (captain), Krishon Sobhai, Randy Baichan, Kishan Gangaram, Joshua Diaram, Vishal Phillips, Oliver Giddings, Talash Phillips, Seon Hetmyer, Roy Jaffarally, Ramnarine Jugisteer, Keon Sinclair and Wahied Edwards.

Jai Hind Cricket Club: John Someer, Adrian Singh, Imran Hussain, Deonarine Rangasammy, Andy Naidu, Komal Mangal, Shazir Rangasammy, Prabhuy Baldeo, Bhopindra Matadin, Gudakesh Motie, Veerapen Moonsammy, Amernauth Moonsammy, Heeralall Harilall, Imran Zakier and Subraman Mangal.

Hard Knock Cricket Club: Paul Tyndall, Sherwin George, Utmoon Emanuel, Odelle Velloza, Akeem Tyndall, Eldeen Mendonza, Michael Tyndall, Raul Park, Royden Grey, Shade Cameron, Randy Ross, Sanjay Budhoo, Dave Nagamootoo, Adrian Velloza and Delroy Glasgow.

Prophecy Boys Cricket Club: Chandrashakker Arjune, Rameshwar Poonoo, Madhan Budhram, Arif Chan, Davanand Itwaru, Dharmesh Ganpat, Ganesh Balgobin, Michael Ramalho, Steve Sukhdeo, Afroz Mauramootoo, Ganesh Dhanessar, Navendra Ramphal, Subryan Richard and Navendra Ramnauth.