Regional Under-19 One-Day Championship – 4th round Yadram, Perez, Anderson lead Guyana to another triumph

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Bhaskar Yadram 6-16, Raymond Perez 52 not out and Kevelon Anderson 51 not out were the men on song as Guyana defeated the Leeward Islands by eight wickets in their fourth round match the Regional Under-19 One-Day Championship here on Tuesday.

Yadram was impressive with the ball as Guyana restricted the Leewards to 116 off 45.3 overs, while Perez and Anderson made easy work of chasing the required total.

Results of matches played in the fourth round of the Regional Under-19 One-Day Championship here Tuesday.

Scores: At St Paul’s: Guyana won by eight wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 all out off 45.3 overs (Kadeem Henry 28; Bhaskar Yadram 6-16)

GUYANA 118 for two off 26.1 overs (Raymond Perez 52 not out, Kevelon Anderson 51 not out)

At Molyneaux: Trinidad and Tobago won by eight wickets.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 208 for eight off 50 overs (Emmanuel Stewart 52, Johnnel Eugene 40, Daneal Dupigny 30 not out; Cephas Cooper 2-20, Aaron Maniram 2-30)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 209 for two off 38.2 overs (Kirstan Kallicharan 102 not out, Cephas Cooper 55 not out)

At Conaree: ICC Americas won by 48 runs.

ICC AMERICAS 258 for five off 50 overs (Pranav Sharma 79, Arslan Khan 66, Akashdeep Gill 50;

BARBADOS 210 all out off 49.5 overs (Dante Niles 35, Nico Reifer 34; Rommel Shahzad 3-54)