Mahdia Township demarcation issues expected to be resolved soon – Bulkan

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan said that the boundary (demarcation) issues delaying the process of upgrading Mahdia to township status is expected to be resolved very soon.

Central Mahdia, four years ago.

The Minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in an interview that he hopes, “within four to six weeks that the boundary (demarcation) issues can be resolved to allow for the subsequent naming of the township and concurrently the convening of the Interim Management Community (IMC) which will have the responsibility for the preparations or the interim management of the town prior to the democratic elections that will be held next year,” Bulkan explained.
The IMC is designed to manage the Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) within Mahdia, until the Local Government Elections are held in 2018, following which the council will be run by the duly elected local representatives, chosen by the residents of Mahdia.
It was highlighted by Regional Executive Officer (REO), Gavin Gounga that efforts to establish a NDC are among several systems that are expected to be implemented, as preparations are almost complete for Mahdia to become a township.
The Region Eight community is slated to achieve its township status before the year-end.
Last year, Minister Bulkan told DPI that the challenges facing the realisation of Mahdia as a township were being addressed through a work programme that would address these challenges.
The creation of new towns in the administrative regions is part of this government’s policy and vision for fostering national development via regional and local empowerment.
This will allow the new townships to stand as the administrative centres in their respective administrative regions, to provide key governmental services to their communities.

