Inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Promotions Indoor Football Tournament Launched -Eight exciting games on tonight

The highly anticipated inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Football Competition was officially launched yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine on Queen Street, Kitty.

Among those in attendance at the occasion were members of the Organising Committee, Administrative Manager of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Gervy C. Harry, Referees Co-ordinator Wayne Griffith and representatives of the participating teams.

Harry in his insightful remarks called on the organisers, spectators and the competing teams to display good discipline throughout the tournament, informing that the NSC will not tolerate any act that runs counter to the contractual agreement and therefore sanctions can be enforced for any contravention.

Harry commended the coordinators for taking such a bold step to stage the event, adding that he is a strong advocate for discipline in sports so he will always be disposed to its enforcement.

He said that while the overwhelming perception of the local football culture paints a negative picture all the parties that are involved in the sport must work together to eradicate such an image.

Harry, who leaves today for Suriname as part of the large contingent that will participate in the Inter-Guianas Games, closed by wishing the tournament success and urged the Organisers to be inflexible with undisciplined teams and patrons.

Representative of Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch speaking at the Launch said, “The tournament was conceptualized months earlier between myself and colleagues and it was readily accepted following our proposal to Banks DIH Limited. We are very pleased to have such a large company like Banks DIH Limited on board, especially under its Guinness brand.”

According to him, “It has been an arduous process to get to where we are, but I expect the tournament to be a success and I can assure the management of the National Sports Commission (NSC) that all conditions will be met.”

He called on the usually supportive fans to be on their best behaviour, which is very often, stating that it is getting more difficult to get the approval of the relevant agencies to host these events so it is imperative that all concerned be supportive and appreciative of the efforts of the Organisers.

“We have to work together to make the event a tremendous success so it can continue next year.”

The event, which will last for the duration of eight nights, features 32 teams from several regions battling for over $800,000 in cash and prizes.

The tournament commences today and the other playing dates are: August 29th, and 31st, September 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 16th.

The winning team will cart off $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up, third and fourth placed teams will receive $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively and the corresponding trophies.

The other sponsors on board are Trophy Stall, YK Investments & Pawn Shop, Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club and John Fernandes Ltd.

On the individual side, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive a gold chain from YK Investments and Pawn Shop and the respective accolade from Trophy Stall.

Meanwhile, opening night fixtures and fixtures for the second night of action are seen below:

Tonight’s fixtures:

Broad Street vs Old School Ballers-19:00hrs

Bent Street vs Hustlers-19:30hrs

Leopold Street vs Plaisance-20:00hrs

Dave and Celena vs Pike Street Sophia-20:30hrs

North East La Penitence vs Mocha-21:00hrs

Tiger Bay vs Silver Bullets-21:30hrs

Albouystown-A vs Alexander Village-22:00hrs

Future Stars vs Agricola Gas Team-22:30hrs

Tuesday-August 29th

Sophia vs MBK All-Stars-19:00hrs

West Back Road vs Albouystown-B-19:30hrs

Tucville vs Showstoppers-20:00hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Melanie-20:30hrs

Champion Boys vs Channel-9 Warriors-21:00hrs

Gold is Money vs Campbellville-21:30hrs

Back Circle vs New Market Street-22:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Vryheid’s Lust-22:30hrs