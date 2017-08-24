Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:59 AM

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition Trophy Stall’s reputation remains intact

Trophy Stall’s reputation of being a major contributor towards the development of sports remained intact following the entity’s donation of the Most Valuable Player award for the inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition.
During a simple ceremony at its Bourda Market location on Tuesday, Company representatives Kendra Massiah and Stephen Persaud made the presentation.
Proprietor Ramesh Sunich in his remarks spoke of his long relationship with the Organisers, adding that it was the friendship that stood out more than anything else while wishing them every success in the endeavour.
In response, the Organisers thanked Sunich for the timely gesture and extended best wishes to the entity and its future success as well.
The winning team will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up will pocket $200,000 and the respective trophy.
Third and fourth placed finishers will take home $100,000 and $50,000 respectively and the corresponding accolades.
The confirmed competing teams thus far are: [Georgetown] 1.Sparta Boss, 2.Gold is Money, 3.Back Circle, 4.Future Stars, 5.Leopold, 6.Sophia, 7.Tucville, 8.North Ruimveldt, 9.Queen Street Tiger Bay, 10.Albouystown-B, 11.Albouystown-A, 12.Channel-9 Warriors, 13.North East La Penitence, 14.Alexander Village, 15.Old Skool Ballers, 16.Broad Street, 17.Hustlers, 18.New Market Street, 19.West Back Road, 21.Campbellville and 22.Festival City, [East Coast Demerara]23.Plaisance, 24.Melanie, 25.Vryheid Lust, [East Bank Demerara] 26.Champion Boys, 27.Agricola Gas Team and 28.Mocha, [Linden] 29.Dave and CelEna’s All Stars and 30.Silver Bullets, [West Demerara] 31.Showstoppers and 32.ESPN.
The event’s official match days are August 24th, 29th and 31st, September 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, with the final scheduled for September 16th.
All matches will be held at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

