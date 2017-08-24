Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition Trophy Stall’s reputation remains intact

Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:59 AM
Trophy Stall’s reputation of being a major contributor towards the development of sports remained intact following the entity’s donation of the Most Valuable Player award for the inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition.
During a simple ceremony at its Bourda Market location on Tuesday, Company representatives Kendra Massiah and Stephen Persaud made the presentation.
Proprietor Ramesh Sunich in his remarks spoke of his long relationship with the Organisers, adding that it was the friendship that stood out more than anything else while wishing them every success in the endeavour.
In response, the Organisers thanked Sunich for the timely gesture and extended best wishes to the entity and its future success as well.
The winning team will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up will pocket $200,000 and the respective trophy.
Third and fourth placed finishers will take home $100,000 and $50,000 respectively and the corresponding accolades.
The confirmed competing teams thus far are: [Georgetown] 1.Sparta Boss, 2.Gold is Money, 3.Back Circle, 4.Future Stars, 5.Leopold, 6.Sophia, 7.Tucville, 8.North Ruimveldt, 9.Queen Street Tiger Bay, 10.Albouystown-B, 11.Albouystown-A, 12.Channel-9 Warriors, 13.North East La Penitence, 14.Alexander Village, 15.Old Skool Ballers, 16.Broad Street, 17.Hustlers, 18.New Market Street, 19.West Back Road, 21.Campbellville and 22.Festival City, [East Coast Demerara]23.Plaisance, 24.Melanie, 25.Vryheid Lust, [East Bank Demerara] 26.Champion Boys, 27.Agricola Gas Team and 28.Mocha, [Linden] 29.Dave and CelEna’s All Stars and 30.Silver Bullets, [West Demerara] 31.Showstoppers and 32.ESPN.
The event’s official match days are August 24th, 29th and 31st, September 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, with the final scheduled for September 16th.
All matches will be held at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Aug 24, 2017BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Bhaskar Yadram 6-16, Raymond Perez 52 not out and Kevelon Anderson 51 not out were the men on song as Guyana defeated the Leeward Islands by eight wickets in their...
Aug 24, 2017
Aug 24, 2017
Aug 24, 2017
Aug 24, 2017
Aug 24, 2017
There is a situation with the diaspora members who come back and offer their service. They let you know that they have expectations... more
Exxon Mobil is going to be in the news for the next few years. American shareholders are not going to take lightly, charges... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]