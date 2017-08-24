GT Beer Keep Your Five Alive Futsal Final Settlement Future Stars and West Front Road-Gold is Money to settle the score on Saturday

The answer as to which of the two sides is really the best will be answered on Saturday night at the National Gymnasium when the unfinished business between Future Stars and West Front Road in the aborted final of the Keep Your Five Alive Futsal Championship is sorted.

Fans have been craving for this showdown as the championship match was prematurely abandoned when the two sides were intensely engaged in a shootout from the penalty spot after battling to a 4-4 stalemate in regulation and extra time in the final.

Crowd encroachment put paid to what would have been a draining shindig on the part of the two gladiators who, along with the organiser had agreed to split the spoils in a gesture of sportsmanship.

On Saturday night at the same venue and most likely the same fans, for and against, the two teams will get the chance to finally settle the score for a $200,000 purse along with trophies. Future Stars will start with the better momentum having gone on to win the Ballers in the Summer tournament on the West Demerara which further underscores their status as one of the best in the land in this version of the sport.

West Front Road’s challenge will be carried by their most prolific scorer, Hubert Pedro, Randolph Wagner, Carl Tudro, Phillip Rowley and Jamal Pedro while Future Stars will once again depend on the likes of Kevin Cummings, Curtez Kellman, Akeemo Anthony and Keiron Solomon to deliver the goods.

Prior to the main event, fans will be treated to a number of exhibition matches that will see Bent Street coming up against Alexander Village, Broad Street matching skills with North East which will be followed by a clash of two surprised domino teams while Sophia will test North Ruimveldt before the main event.

Kick off time is 20:30hrs.