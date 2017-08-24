Gokarn Ramdhani elected to Regional Badminton VP post

President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Gokarn Ramdhani, has been elected as Vice President of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) for the next two years 2017-2019 at the AGM held Saturday 19th of August 2017 at the National Racket Centre in Tacarigua, Trinidad..

Gokarn Ramdhani, who is serving as Manager/Head Coach of the 9-Member team that won 8-Medals (3-Gold, 2-Silvers & 3 Bronze) at the just concluded CAREBACO Junior Championships, is very happy that Guyana can once again be on the Executive Board of CAREBACO.

After Serving for 4-years as General Secretary, he was moved up to Vice President with votes from all present without any objections.

The new CAREBACO BOARD are:

PRESIDENT- Rahul Rampersaud (Trinidad)

VICE PRESIDENT – Gokarn Ramdhani (Guyana)

SECRETARY – Navin Gayapersad (Trinidad)

TREASURER – ReDon Coulor (Suriname)

COMMITTEE MEMBERS – Elius Fanus (Barbados)

Andrew Clarke (Barbados)

Terence Sybesma (Aruba)

Editor’s note: We inadvertently stated in the headline of yesterday’s edition that Mr. Ramdhani was elected as a regional Squash official instead of Badminton. We apologise for that mistake.