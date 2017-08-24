Gokarn Ramdhani elected to Regional Badminton VP post

Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:59 AM

President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Gokarn Ramdhani, has been elected as Vice President of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) for the next two years 2017-2019 at the AGM held Saturday 19th of August 2017 at the National Racket Centre in Tacarigua, Trinidad..
Gokarn Ramdhani, who is serving as Manager/Head Coach of the 9-Member team that won 8-Medals (3-Gold, 2-Silvers & 3 Bronze) at the just concluded CAREBACO Junior Championships, is very happy that Guyana can once again be on the Executive Board of CAREBACO.
After Serving for 4-years as General Secretary, he was moved up to Vice President with votes from all present without any objections.
The new CAREBACO BOARD are:
PRESIDENT- Rahul Rampersaud (Trinidad)
VICE PRESIDENT – Gokarn Ramdhani (Guyana)
SECRETARY – Navin Gayapersad (Trinidad)
TREASURER – ReDon Coulor (Suriname)
COMMITTEE MEMBERS – Elius Fanus (Barbados)
Andrew Clarke (Barbados)
Terence Sybesma (Aruba)
Editor’s note: We inadvertently stated in the headline of yesterday’s edition that Mr. Ramdhani was elected as a regional Squash official instead of Badminton. We apologise for that mistake.

