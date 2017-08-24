Girl crushed under house to be cremated today

Twelve-year-old Amber Richards, who was crushed when her aunt’s Lot 317 La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD) home fell on her last Friday, will be cremated today.

Her brother, eight-year-old Joshua Richards was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Tuesday. He sustained injuries after the house pinned his feet.

Amber Richards, 12, of Canal Number one, died on the spot after being pinned under the collapsed structure for more than an hour.

She was crushed to death—her skull, back and feet were flattened.

Neighbours had to use a power saw to cut the flooring of the structure before they could have gotten to her lifeless body.

Their aunt, Wanita Ramgolam, said that her sister and estranged husband, Nigel Richards, only sent their only two children to spend a week of their August vacation.

The woman explained that she had just finished taking a bath and went upstairs to get dressed and left her niece and nephew swinging in the hammock downstairs.

The hammock was tied to two of the house’s posts.

It is suspected that the “swinging” might have contributed to the house coming off its posts.

Ramgolam’s children, Selena and Michael, along with her husband, Mahendra, were in the upper flat of the house.

”I was putting on my clothes and then I feel the house start shaking and I fall on the bed, then I realize the house fall down and I start hollering, and I hear my nephew calling for “aunty, aunty” and my niece screaming hard, hard,” Ramgolam said.

”When I come outside, I see my nephew crying and I couldn’t help him.

We tried to lift him out, but half of his body was under the house.”

According to the devastated woman, the house covered her niece. “We only hear she screaming.

We couldn’t see her. She was hollering for me, but I couldn’t save her.”

By the time neighbours got to the 12-year-old child, she was already dead.