Exposure of ExxonMobil’s past necessary to keep public engaged and politicians honest – Trotman

Aug 24, 2017

Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman

The revelations of ExxonMobil’s not so flattering past by the local media will serve to keep the public in-the-know and the politicians on their toes.

Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman made this observation, among others, during an interview with Kaieteur News.

“I understand this is a time of great excitement and a time of great anguish and we have never come to face with this at any point in our lives. It is good for us to pay attention to what this company has done elsewhere and how it behaves elsewhere.”

He added, “It is good because for me. It keeps the public engaged and the politicians on point and honest. It is important for us to know what they have done abroad and the company needs to know that the citizenry is watching and the politicians need to be sharp and honest in their dealings with the company.”

The Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) noted that in the end, revelations in the media about Exxon’s past is necessary. In relation to those who might be opposed to this, Trotman commented that sometimes the light of transparency is much like disinfectant, “It pains sometimes, but it is good for you.”

Trotman further stated that while he understands that no decision maker wants to be scrutinized, he believes that it is nonetheless necessary.

“It is very necessary for good governance.”

EXXONMOBIL’S PAST

Kaieteur News in recent weeks has been carrying a series of articles regarding ExxonMobil’s behaviour in other parts of the world.

The most recent article of the series, “What Guyana needs to know about ExxonMobil,” shows how the USA oil giant was caught putting millions of dollars into a private back account which was owned by the Government of Equatorial Guinea.

The article also exposes how Exxon was caught granting contracts to the friends and families connected to the Government of Equatorial Guinea. (see link to read story on full https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2017/08/14/exxonmobil-granted-contracts-to-friends-and-family-connected-to-govt-of-equatorial-guinea/)

An according to a Reuters report, two Harvard University researchers said in a study published on Wednesday they had collected scientific data proving Exxon Mobil Corp made “explicit factual misrepresentations” in newspaper ads it purchased to convey its views on the oil industry and climate science.

 

