Businessman charged for using licensed gun to shoot alleged bandit

A businessman who allegedly used his licensed firearm to shoot an alleged thief who attempted to

snatch his gold chain was yesterday order to post $50,000 bail by City Magistrate Annette Singh when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Forty-three-year-old Lloyd Thomas denied that allegation which read that on August 17 at Grandsand Hill Road, Campbellville Street, Grove East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Rogers with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The businessman was represented by Attorney-at-law Mark Conway who in his application to secure bail for his client, told the court that his client was standing in front of his home when the virtual complainant drove up in a car and attempted to snatch his client’s gold chain which is worth over $500,000.

The lawyer also said that his client and the virtual complainant got into a scuffle and it was then that his client who is a licenced firearm holder, discharged a round at the victim.

The lawyer alleged that the victim was charged in 2016 for breaking into his client’s home.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but told the court that the file was sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who advised that the defendant be charged for the lesser count of wounding.

The Prosecutor also told the court that the police file is still incomplete and the investigation is still ongoing.

Condition of the bail is that the defendant report to the Timehri Police Station every Friday until the completion of the trial.

The defendant will make his next court appearance on October 19 at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.