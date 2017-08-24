Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Businessman charged for using licensed gun to shoot alleged bandit

Aug 24, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

A businessman who allegedly used his licensed firearm to shoot an alleged thief who attempted to

Charged Lloyd Thomas

snatch his gold chain was yesterday order to post $50,000 bail by City Magistrate Annette Singh when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Forty-three-year-old Lloyd Thomas denied that allegation which read that on August 17 at Grandsand Hill Road, Campbellville Street, Grove East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Rogers with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
The businessman was represented by Attorney-at-law Mark Conway who in his application to secure bail for his client, told the court that his client was standing in front of his home when the virtual complainant drove up in a car and attempted to snatch his client’s gold chain which is worth over $500,000.
The lawyer also said that his client and the virtual complainant got into a scuffle and it was then that his client who is a licenced firearm holder, discharged a round at the victim.
The lawyer alleged that the victim was charged in 2016 for breaking into his client’s home.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but told the court that the file was sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who advised that the defendant be charged for the lesser count of wounding.
The Prosecutor also told the court that the police file is still incomplete and the investigation is still ongoing.
Condition of the bail is that the defendant report to the Timehri Police Station every Friday until the completion of the trial.
The defendant will make his next court appearance on October 19 at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Under-19 One-Day Championship – 4th round Yadram, Perez, Anderson lead Guyana to another triumph

Regional Under-19 One-Day Championship – 4th round Yadram, Perez,...

Aug 24, 2017

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Bhaskar Yadram 6-16, Raymond Perez 52 not out and Kevelon Anderson 51 not out were the men on song as Guyana defeated the Leeward Islands by eight wickets in their...
Read More
Inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Promotions Indoor Football Tournament Launched -Eight exciting games on tonight

Inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Promotions Indoor...

Aug 24, 2017

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition Trophy Stall’s reputation remains intact

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor...

Aug 24, 2017

135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships Persaud still leads Caribbean charge after rain on Tuesday and a challenging Wednesday

135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships...

Aug 24, 2017

UDFA GT Beer $M Inter Association Super Cup Football Upper Demerara stop East Coast 3-1, Essequibo crush East Bank advance to semifinals

UDFA GT Beer $M Inter Association Super Cup...

Aug 24, 2017

William “The Conqueror” France announces retirement Ends illustrious 25-year career

William “The Conqueror” France announces...

Aug 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]