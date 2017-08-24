135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships Persaud still leads Caribbean charge after rain on Tuesday and a challenging Wednesday

Despite the challenges presented from the elements above on Tuesday and a very challenging day yesterday, Guyana National Rifle Association Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud continues to lead the Caribbean challenge at the 135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships hosted by the Dominion of Canada Rifle Association at the Connaught Rifle Range, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Tuesday’s action was cut short midway through the day after already being hampered during the morning session during the Leston 500 yards shoot.

Selected scores from yesterday:

Mc Dougall 300m 500yds President’s 300m 500yds

Mahendra Persaud 50v6 50v4 48v5 48v3

Lennox Braithwaite 49v5 50v5 47v3 47v5

John Nelson 49v3 47v4 47v3 50v4

Norris Gomes 47v1 49v6 48v5 49-5

Sigmund Douglas 46v4 46v1 39v0 46v1

Thomas Greenaway 46v2 48v3 45v2 47v4

Dennis Lee 46v2 46v3 44v3 48v1

Grand Aggregate up to Wednesday August 23

Name Country Total Pos. Overall

Ian Shaw United Kingdom 500v67 1st

Mahendra Persaud Guyana 487v45 45th

Lennox Braithwaite Guyana 483v44 59th

John Nelson Jamaica 472v28 99th

Norris Gomez Trinidad & Tobago 464v35 120th

Dennis Lee Jamaica 460v24 127th

Thomas Greenaway Antigua & Barbuda 460v23 129th

Christopher Joseph Antigua & Barbuda 453v18 145th

Daniel Olson Antigua & Barbuda 436v24 159th

Canute Coley Jamaica 436v20 160th

Sigmund Douglas Guyana 434v10 163rd

David Dumont Bermuda 279v5 177th

Neville Trott Bermuda 187v3 179th

Norman Pogson Bermuda 178v2 180th

Nelson Simmons Bermuda 94v4 182nd