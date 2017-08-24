135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships Persaud still leads Caribbean charge after rain on Tuesday and a challenging Wednesday

Latest update August 24th, 2017 12:59 AM
Despite the challenges presented from the elements above on Tuesday and a very challenging day yesterday, Guyana National Rifle Association Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud continues to lead the Caribbean challenge at the 135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships hosted by the Dominion of Canada Rifle Association at the Connaught Rifle Range, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Tuesday’s action was cut short midway through the day after already being hampered during the morning session during the Leston 500 yards shoot.
Selected scores from yesterday:
Mc Dougall 300m 500yds President’s 300m 500yds
Mahendra Persaud 50v6 50v4 48v5 48v3
Lennox Braithwaite 49v5 50v5 47v3 47v5
John Nelson 49v3 47v4 47v3 50v4
Norris Gomes 47v1 49v6 48v5 49-5
Sigmund Douglas 46v4 46v1 39v0 46v1
Thomas Greenaway 46v2 48v3 45v2 47v4
Dennis Lee 46v2 46v3 44v3 48v1
Grand Aggregate up to Wednesday August 23
Name Country Total Pos. Overall
Ian Shaw United Kingdom 500v67 1st
Mahendra Persaud Guyana 487v45 45th
Lennox Braithwaite Guyana 483v44 59th
John Nelson Jamaica 472v28 99th
Norris Gomez Trinidad & Tobago 464v35 120th
Dennis Lee Jamaica 460v24 127th
Thomas Greenaway Antigua & Barbuda 460v23 129th
Christopher Joseph Antigua & Barbuda 453v18 145th
Daniel Olson Antigua & Barbuda 436v24 159th
Canute Coley Jamaica 436v20 160th
Sigmund Douglas Guyana 434v10 163rd
David Dumont Bermuda 279v5 177th
Neville Trott Bermuda 187v3 179th
Norman Pogson Bermuda 178v2 180th
Nelson Simmons Bermuda 94v4 182nd
There is a situation with the diaspora members who come back and offer their service. They let you know that they have expectations... more
Exxon Mobil is going to be in the news for the next few years. American shareholders are not going to take lightly, charges... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
