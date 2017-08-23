Woman flees with infant after fatally stabbing husband with scissors

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM
A woman is on the run with her eight-month-old child after stabbing her husband to the chest with a pair of scissors around midday on Monday at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River.
The victim has been identified as Alfro Adams, a labourer. He died while receiving treatment at the Charity Hospital.
The suspect, Waveney John, shared a relationship with Adams for the past six years, and they have a daughter together.
According to information received, John was constantly abused by her husband, especially when he was intoxicated. The murder reportedly occurred at the home of John’s aunt, where she and her baby were seeking refuge.
The police said that due to constant abuse by Adams, John, who works in the craft industry, moved to her aunt’s home. Adams reportedly followed her there and accused her of leaving their Haimarakabra Shell Mound, Moruca home, because she wanted to be in a relationship with her cousin.
Adams then slapped his wife and in a fit of rage, she allegedly picked up the scissors she was using and stabbed him.
The suspect reportedly picked up her child and walked away, while her aunt rushed Adams to the hospital.
The police are looking to question Waveney John in connection with Adams’ death.
