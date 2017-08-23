Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman flees with infant after fatally stabbing husband with scissors

Aug 23, 2017 News 0

A woman is on the run with her eight-month-old child after stabbing her husband to the chest with a pair of scissors around midday on Monday at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River.
The victim has been identified as Alfro Adams, a labourer. He died while receiving treatment at the Charity Hospital.
The suspect, Waveney John, shared a relationship with Adams for the past six years, and they have a daughter together.
According to information received, John was constantly abused by her husband, especially when he was intoxicated. The murder reportedly occurred at the home of John’s aunt, where she and her baby were seeking refuge.
The police said that due to constant abuse by Adams, John, who works in the craft industry, moved to her aunt’s home. Adams reportedly followed her there and accused her of leaving their Haimarakabra Shell Mound, Moruca home, because she wanted to be in a relationship with her cousin.
Adams then slapped his wife and in a fit of rage, she allegedly picked up the scissors she was using and stabbed him.
The suspect reportedly picked up her child and walked away, while her aunt rushed Adams to the hospital.
The police are looking to question Waveney John in connection with Adams’ death.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL cricket…Warriors keep Semi-final hopes alive with emphatic 7-wkt win over Stars

Hero CPL cricket…Warriors keep Semi-final hopes alive with...

Aug 23, 2017

By Sean Devers It is said that when night falls the stars come out to shine but last night at Providence the Guyana Amazon Warriors ensured that the St Lucia Stars failed to spark when they kept...
Read More
GFF hosts referees assistance programme (RAP) from today

GFF hosts referees assistance programme (RAP)...

Aug 23, 2017

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Competition

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage...

Aug 23, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 23, 2017

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice, Shariff Racing Stable take top honours at Spring Classic

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice, Shariff Racing Stable...

Aug 23, 2017

RHTYSC, MS, Cricket Teams launch Rose Hall 175th Anniversary

RHTYSC, MS, Cricket Teams launch Rose Hall 175th...

Aug 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]