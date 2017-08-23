UG launches Masters programme in Social Work

The University of Guyana (UG), on Wednesday last, launched its Masters Programme in

Social Work at the Turkeyen Campus.

According to Monica Miller, Head of the Department of Sociology, the new programme has duration of one year and will be facilitated by lecturers from both the United States as well as Guyana.

She noted that the first two years of the programme will be completely facilitated by overseas-based lecturers, with a tuition fee of $ 1.5 million.

The event was attended by Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Hector Edwards, Coordinator of York University, Professor Barbara Heron, Deputy Representative of UNICEF, Paolo Marchi, Vice Chancellor and Principal of UG, Professor Ivelaw Griffith and Adrian Ramrattan, a representative of the Ministry of Social Protection.

Chairperson of the event Shonell Forde noted that the programme will be instrumental in addressing a number of social ills facing Guyanese. She noted that there are several issues and social problems in our country that have been on the rise.

“We know that our social workers often carry a large workload… and so it is important for us to have a Masters Programme in the Social Work Faculty… that we can be more equipped face the challenges,” Forde added.

Speaking about the programme, she explained that the faculty would not have been able to progress without the continuous support, guidance and encouragement from stakeholder agencies.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor Griffith spoke of efforts made to bring the programme into fruition. He said that much was acquired as a result of the contributions of UNICEF. He also urged the students present to acknowledge the related work and strive towards excellence.

“You cannot cross the sea by just standing and staring. In other words, you have been challenged and that challenge is representing itself. Never settle for any form of mediocrity.”

The new programme has a total of 26 Registrars and the Social Protection Ministry will be sponsoring eight students within the project.