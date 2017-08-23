Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UG launches Masters programme in Social Work

Aug 23, 2017 News 0

The University of Guyana (UG), on Wednesday last, launched its Masters Programme in

Vice Chancellor of UG, Ivelaw Griffith delivering remarks at the launching of the programme.

Social Work at the Turkeyen Campus.
According to Monica Miller, Head of the Department of Sociology, the new programme has duration of one year and will be facilitated by lecturers from both the United States as well as Guyana.
She noted that the first two years of the programme will be completely facilitated by overseas-based lecturers, with a tuition fee of $ 1.5 million.
The event was attended by Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Hector Edwards, Coordinator of York University, Professor Barbara Heron, Deputy Representative of UNICEF, Paolo Marchi, Vice Chancellor and Principal of UG, Professor Ivelaw Griffith and Adrian Ramrattan, a representative of the Ministry of Social Protection.
Chairperson of the event Shonell Forde noted that the programme will be instrumental in addressing a number of social ills facing Guyanese. She noted that there are several issues and social problems in our country that have been on the rise.
“We know that our social workers often carry a large workload… and so it is important for us to have a Masters Programme in the Social Work Faculty… that we can be more equipped face the challenges,” Forde added.
Speaking about the programme, she explained that the faculty would not have been able to progress without the continuous support, guidance and encouragement from stakeholder agencies.
In his remarks, Vice Chancellor Griffith spoke of efforts made to bring the programme into fruition. He said that much was acquired as a result of the contributions of UNICEF. He also urged the students present to acknowledge the related work and strive towards excellence.
“You cannot cross the sea by just standing and staring. In other words, you have been challenged and that challenge is representing itself. Never settle for any form of mediocrity.”
The new programme has a total of 26 Registrars and the Social Protection Ministry will be sponsoring eight students within the project.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL cricket…Warriors keep Semi-final hopes alive with emphatic 7-wkt win over Stars

Hero CPL cricket…Warriors keep Semi-final hopes alive with...

Aug 23, 2017

By Sean Devers It is said that when night falls the stars come out to shine but last night at Providence the Guyana Amazon Warriors ensured that the St Lucia Stars failed to spark when they kept...
Read More
GFF hosts referees assistance programme (RAP) from today

GFF hosts referees assistance programme (RAP)...

Aug 23, 2017

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Competition

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage...

Aug 23, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 23, 2017

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice, Shariff Racing Stable take top honours at Spring Classic

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice, Shariff Racing Stable...

Aug 23, 2017

RHTYSC, MS, Cricket Teams launch Rose Hall 175th Anniversary

RHTYSC, MS, Cricket Teams launch Rose Hall 175th...

Aug 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]