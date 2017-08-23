Rose Hall 175th Anniversary 1842 – 2017…Jamal Evans wins 5 KM Cross Country Race in impressive style

Jamal Evans, a resident of Rose Hall Town and member of the Guyana Defence Force

on Sunday last easily won the Rose Hall 175th Anniversary 5KM Cross Country Race. Evans led the race from the start as be brushed off competition from a large field of 43 athletes and won by over 200 metres from second place winner Ronaldo Gobin, another resident of Rose Hall Town and 3rd Place Gregory Brooks of the Guyana Police Force Training College. A large batch from the Police College and the Guysuco Training Centre took part in the race which was described as the largest of its kind to be organised in the ancient county of Berbice.

The Cross Country Race was organised by the eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club as part of the 175th Anniversary Celebration of Rose Hall being purchased by fifty seven freed slaves from European Planter John Baird on the 20th August, 1842. The area then known as Lot 9 has since developed into Guyana’s smallest township and the commercial Capital of the ancient county. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at the presentation ceremony stated that the Club was very proud to be based in such a dynamic township and to follow in the footsteps of the fifty seven founding fathers. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, is organising a calendar of events under the theme “Celebration the Vision and Legacy of our Founding Fathers” and would be held during the period 19th August to 20th September, 2017. Foster noted that while his hometown is small in nature, it has a big heart and most importantly has under gone rapid developments at all levels.

The Cross Country Race started at Independence Avenue near Republic Bank and headed up to Hubern Benn Street before proceeding to First Street, Williamsburg Squatting Area. The packed field of athletes was surrounded by dozens of excited residents on bicycles, while others came out of their yards as the athletes ram across Rose Hall Town before finishing at the Independence Arch on the Main Public Road. Evans received a financial prize from Imran & Son General Store, Computer Desk Set, a Suriea Manufacturing Hamper, trophy and a collection of gifts. Other top winners received trophies, hampers, electric blender, kitchen utensils and clocks. Raffel Fraser received a special prize for being the youngest contestant.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, expressed gratitude to the Guyana Police Force ‘B’ Division, Felix Austin Police College, Adventure, Guysuco Training Centre, Frank Sanichara of Suriea Manufacturing, Imran Hamid of Imran & Son, Balram Shane General Store, Shamie Grocery and Devindra Prettipaul for their co-operation in making the 175th Anniversary Cross Country Race a success.

The remaining list of activities for the anniversary celebration are:

27th August – Patron Green Economy Softball Finals/Football Tournament.

31st August – Fitness Walk and Diabetes Clinic with Ms. Guyana World.

1st September – Pensioners Project.

2nd September – Evening of Music.

3rd September – Domino Competition.

8th September – Medical Outreach.

10th September – Hand-in-Hand Insurance Cricket Match.

12th September – Career and Business Fair.

14th September – Commissioning of Community Projects and Grand Ceremony with President

David Granger.

15th September – Spelling Bee and Art Competition.

18th September – Inter-School Tapeball Competition.

19th September – Inter-Secondary School Hard Ball Cricket Tournament.

20th September – DMLAS Teachers of the Year Programme.

Additionally, the Township has been decorated with Flags, electric poles painted with colours of the National Flag, while the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has also published a tourist guide for Rose Hall Town.

Other projects include a pull out feature in the Guyana Chronicle, Television Documentary with NCN, Lighting up of the Arch Square, construction of a concrete scoreboard, repainting of the main pavilion at the Area ‘H’ Ground, 175th Anniversary Arch and the construction of an Anniversary Monument. The events are being organised by the Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division Cricket Teams.