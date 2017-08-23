RHTYSC, MS, Cricket Teams launch Rose Hall 175th Anniversary

-Foster urges Township to unite

One hundred and seventy five years ago on August 20th, fifty seven freed slaves purchased the village of Rose Hall, then known as Lot 9 from European Planter John Baird. The eight cricket teams along with the Over-35 Group of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, on Saturday last launched the Calendar of Events to celebrate the historic anniversary. The events would be held under the theme of “Celebrating the Vision and Legacy of our forefathers” from the 19th August to the 20th September, 2017.

The events were launched with two Religious Services at the Rose Hall Town Seventh Day Adventist Church and Hephizbah Ministries. The teams also officially turned on the switch to officially light up the Independence Avenue for the duration of the month long celebration.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at both Religious Services thanked the church members for coming on board for the 175th Anniversary, while noting that gratitude to God has always been one of the long held belief of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and its members. The membership of the Club is very proud to have Rose Hall Town as the Club’s home base and as such every effort would be made to make the historic anniversary a memorable one for residents.

Both Services were well attended by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club members and the long serving Secretary/CEO issued an emotional appeal to all residents of Rose Hall to put aside their differences and to work together for more development to take place. Foster noted that while Rose Hall has enjoyed massive economic development, some of the younger generation is of great concerns with drug abuse, school dropouts, teenage pregnancy, crime and the abuse of alcohol being the major concerns. He also pleaded with the local leaders at the political levels to put aside their petty differences and to work together.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, and its eight cricket teams used the opportunity to make donations to the two churches. The Club honoured the oldest member of the Rose Hall Town Seventh Day Adventist Church along with a Female Student, while a quantity of exercise books, tourist posters and a financial contribution was made to the Youth Group. The Hephzibah Ministries received trophies, exercise books, children footwear, educational materials, school bags and tourist posters for their annual Vacation Bible Classes.

The RHTY&SC and its eight cricket teams are spearheading the 175th Anniversary Celebration.