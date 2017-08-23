NATIONAL INTER-GUIANA GAMES’ SQUADS ENCAMPED

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM
Thirty-six youth players from across Guyana are encamped as part of preparations for the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) scheduled for Suriname from the 25th – 27th August.
This three-day camp, which began on the 21st August, features both male and female squads on the West Coast of Demerara and will focus primarily on technical and tactical skills.
Head Coach of the Male team, Sampson Gilbert, said this focus is necessary due to the short period of encampment but it is a continuation of the work done in the various GFF-ScotiaBank
Academy Training Centres (ATCs): “We will then expand on this and look from an individual and collective perspective how the team will respond in a game situation. I expect to have a game with the GFA Senior team tomorrow…I expect the mental strength from the players and for them to inculcate what is being taught and execute same.”
Among the male team are two Goalkeepers, six Defenders, seven Midfielders and three Forwards. For the female team, they are three Goalkeepers, five Defenders, six Midfielders and four Forwards.
The Assistant Coach of the Male team is Levi Braithwaite, while the Head and Assistant Coaches of the female team is Akilah Castello and Tricia Munroe.
The team is scheduled to depart tomorrow August, 24.
No. Surname First name Position School attending
1 Riley Shania Defender/Goalkeeper Sir Leon’s Lessons
2 Jonannis Vicky Goalkeeper Siparuta Secondary
3 Amardeo Indera Goalkeeper Carmel Secondary
4 Austin Althea Defender Everest Academy
5 Smith Odessa Defender Kwakwani Secondary
6 Adolph Lendey Defender Kwakwani Secondary
7 Horsham Anastacia Defender Sir Leon’s Lessons
8 Aaron Noami Defender Orealla Secondary
9 Williams Ashana Midfielder Kwakwani Secondary
10 Adams Siacy Midfielder Leonora Secondary
11 McKenzie Amanda Midfielder St Mary’s Secondary
12 Smith Tiandi Midfielder Uitvlugt Secondary
13 Sutherland Latesha Midfielder South Ruimveldt Sec.
14 Greene Shontel Midfielder Uitvlugt Secondary
15 Hunte Jammaica Forward Sir Leon’s Lessons
16 Rodrigues Sasha Forward St Ignatius Secondary
17 Johnson Anulissa Forward Sir Leon’s Lessons
18 Chan Selena Midfielder Morgan Learning
No. Surname First name Position School attending
1 Jervis Comberbatch GoalKeeper Morgan’s Education Institute
2 Hackette Simeon GoalKeeper Lodge Community High
3 Jackman Cecil Defender Chase Academic Foundation
4 Garrett Jeremy Defender Chase Academic Foundation
5 Padmore Kevin Defender Chase Academic Foundation
6 Smith Shomol Defender Chase Academic Foundation
7 Eastman Marriheo Defender Master’s Sports Academy
8 Ritch Raushan Defender Chase Academic Foundation
9 Moore Orin Midfielder Morgan’s Education Institute
10 Hackette Ryan Midfielder Chase Academic Foundation
11 Dowding Ryan Midfielder Master’s Academy
12 Robertson Nixon Midfielder Buxton Youth Developers
13 Macey Chris Midfielder Morgan’s Education Institute
14 Peters Anton Midfielder Golden Grove Secondary
15 Haynes Shane Midfielder New Silver City Secondary
16 Atkinson Brandon Forward Santa Rosa Secondary
17 Daniels Sherral Forward Annai Secondary
18 Miller Lorenzo Forward Milerock Secondary
