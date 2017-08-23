Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

NATIONAL INTER-GUIANA GAMES’ SQUADS ENCAMPED

Thirty-six youth players from across Guyana are encamped as part of preparations for the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) scheduled for Suriname from the 25th – 27th August.

The Boys and Girls IGG Squads take time out for a photo.

This three-day camp, which began on the 21st August, features both male and female squads on the West Coast of Demerara and will focus primarily on technical and tactical skills.
Head Coach of the Male team, Sampson Gilbert, said this focus is necessary due to the short period of encampment but it is a continuation of the work done in the various GFF-ScotiaBank
Academy Training Centres (ATCs): “We will then expand on this and look from an individual and collective perspective how the team will respond in a game situation. I expect to have a game with the GFA Senior team tomorrow…I expect the mental strength from the players and for them to inculcate what is being taught and execute same.”
Among the male team are two Goalkeepers, six Defenders, seven Midfielders and three Forwards. For the female team, they are three Goalkeepers, five Defenders, six Midfielders and four Forwards.
The Assistant Coach of the Male team is Levi Braithwaite, while the Head and Assistant Coaches of the female team is Akilah Castello and Tricia Munroe.
The team is scheduled to depart tomorrow August, 24.

No.  Surname     First name        Position         School attending

1    Riley              Shania              Defender/Goalkeeper    Sir Leon’s Lessons

2    Jonannis        Vicky                Goalkeeper                    Siparuta Secondary

3    Amardeo        Indera               Goalkeeper                    Carmel Secondary

4    Austin           Althea                Defender                        Everest Academy

5    Smith            Odessa               Defender                        Kwakwani Secondary

6    Adolph          Lendey              Defender                        Kwakwani Secondary

7    Horsham       Anastacia          Defender                         Sir Leon’s Lessons

8    Aaron            Noami               Defender                         Orealla Secondary

9    Williams       Ashana              Midfielder                       Kwakwani Secondary

10   Adams         Siacy                  Midfielder                       Leonora Secondary

11   McKenzie   Amanda              Midfielder                       St Mary’s Secondary

12   Smith          Tiandi                 Midfielder                       Uitvlugt Secondary

13   Sutherland   Latesha              Midfielder                       South Ruimveldt Sec.

14   Greene         Shontel              Midfielder                       Uitvlugt Secondary

15   Hunte          Jammaica           Forward                           Sir Leon’s Lessons

16   Rodrigues    Sasha                 Forward                           St Ignatius Secondary

17   Johnson       Anulissa             Forward                           Sir Leon’s Lessons

18   Chan            Selena               Midfielder                        Morgan Learning

No.    Surname      First name        Position        School attending

1        Jervis           Comberbatch             GoalKeeper           Morgan’s Education Institute

2        Hackette      Simeon                       GoalKeeper                Lodge Community High

3        Jackman      Cecil                               Defender                    Chase Academic Foundation

4        Garrett         Jeremy                          Defender                    Chase Academic Foundation

5        Padmore       Kevin                           Defender                    Chase Academic Foundation

6        Smith            Shomol                        Defender                    Chase Academic Foundation

7         Eastman       Marriheo                   Defender                     Master’s Sports Academy

8         Ritch            Raushan                     Defender                     Chase Academic Foundation

9         Moore          Orin                           Midfielder                  Morgan’s Education Institute

10       Hackette       Ryan                      Midfielder                  Chase Academic Foundation

11       Dowding      Ryan                        Midfielder                  Master’s Academy

12       Robertson     Nixon                  Midfielder                  Buxton Youth Developers

13       Macey          Chris                       Midfielder                  Morgan’s Education Institute

14       Peters           Anton                    Midfielder                  Golden Grove Secondary

15       Haynes         Shane                    Midfielder                  New Silver City Secondary

16       Atkinson      Brandon               Forward                      Santa Rosa Secondary

17       Daniels        Sherral                   Forward                      Annai Secondary

18       Miller          Lorenzo                 Forward                       Milerock Secondary

