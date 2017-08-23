Nand Persaud Karibee Rice, Shariff Racing Stable take top honours at Spring Classic

Using their vast experience in the world of business and organising, the Principals

of the recently held Nand Persaud and Company, Sky Plus Incorporated, Promotion Group, on Sunday successfully held their fourth Sprint Classic horserace meet.

The event which was held at the Company’s racing facilities at No 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, was dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic.”

The seven race meet was well organised with camera being used at the finishing line to help decide on the winners. The use of technology was praised by those in attendance as many controversies were quickly settled by the photo finish camera.

The feature D and lower 4furlong event was one such race as turfites and the betting boys were going after each other as Honey Flow of the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice stable and Got to Go of the Jumbo Jet Stable were locked in battle as they crossed the finish line. However, a quick check of the big Screen TV show Honey Flow with Ajai on the mount flowing past Got To Go with Richmond just in time for the win in a close finish with Wild Excitement of the Shariff Stable with Colin Ross a close third.

The win by Honey Flow incidentally was the fourth time that an animal of the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable (the host) has won the feature event. The win was worth $400,000 and the Prime Minister Trophy.

Firing Line of the Shariff Stable with Ross astride was too good for its opponents in the H and lower 4furlongs sprint. Technology again had to be used as T and T of the Karibee Stable and Sweet Return of the Elcock Stable finish as a dead heat for second.

Ready to Romance with Paul Delph ran in first in the J and lower event ahead of Golden Kiss, Born to Dance and King Stanley.

The K and lower encounter saw Golden Kiss with Brian Blake, Born to Dance, Massapequa Dr and Victoria Secret taking the top four spots.

There were three L class races with the winner receiving $100,000 on each occasion. The top finishers were Mystery Man, Little Mc Gyver, Princess Saria and Strike Again.

The second event saw Princess Saria, Angel Eyes, Little Mc Gyver and Agent while Victoria Secret, Royal Sun, I am Back and Physical Disturbance were the top finishers in the other race.

The Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable edged the Shariff Stable for top honours with E. Walton of the Karibee stable adjudged the top trainer. Randolph Richmond was the top jockey on show.

The day’s event was incident free and Coordinator Mohendra Persaud was pleased how the day’s activity went.