Hero CPL cricket…Warriors keep Semi-final hopes alive with emphatic 7-wkt win over Stars

By Sean Devers

It is said that when night falls the stars come out to shine but last night at Providence the Guyana Amazon Warriors ensured that the St Lucia Stars failed to spark when they kept semi-final hopes alive with a seven-wicket win to move to six points from eight games in this year’s Hero CPL t20 cricket tournament with Tridents and Tallawahs still to play.

The 32-year Jesse Ryder scored a 30-ball 29 with three fours but only controversially sacked Captain Daren Sammy (19), Johnson Charles (15) and Sunil Ambris (15*) reached double figures as the Stars reached 100-7 off 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2-19), Rayed Emrit (2-26), Veerasammy Permaul (1-16), Sohail Tanvir (0-22) and Steven Jacobs (0-16) were all economical for the Warriors who replied with 101-3 in 14.4 overs.

Pinch hitter and Man-of-Match Tanvir, who blasted 38 from29 balls with five fours and a six and Jason Mohammed, who reached the boundary thrice and cleared in twice in his 35-ball unbeaten 42, added 51 for the third wicket.

The Warriors began their chase in horrendous fashion when Chadwick Walton was LBW to Jerome Taylor for a first-ball duck before Tanvir swept Shane Shillingford for four.

Tanvir cut Taylor just over the head of point for four before Skipper Martin Guptill lifted Taylor effortlessly over mid-off for the second boundary in the over.

But Guptill (8), who has not yet reached 40, was bowled by Rakeem Cornwall at 22-1 in the fourth over to silence the large crowd, but they were again jumping when Tanvir swept Eddie Leie for four and dumped him for six.

Mohammed clobbered Cornwall for a six and Tanvir punched him for four and 50 was posted in eight overs. Mohammed pulled pacer Mitch McClenaghan for four and Tanvir top-edged a hook over the Keeper’s head for another boundary as the Warriors galloped to 72-2 after 10 as they made a concerted effort to improve their net run rate.

Tanvir was stumped off Shillingford at 73-3 and Gajanand Singh arrived with 28 needed from 60 balls and along with Mohammed, dropped at long-on 24 off Shillingford with 23 to get from 45 balls to see the Warriors to their third win.

A towering six off Leie took the required runs to 14 and at the end of 14 overs the Warriors needed seven from 36 balls. Mohammed pounded McClenaghan for a once-bounce four and the contest was soon over with 32 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Warriors asked the Stars to bat and Charles stroked Tanvir through cover for the first boundary of the game.

Andre Fletcher (1) lofted Permaul to long-off where Khan held the catch on the third attempt at 6-1 before a direct hit from Kemo Paul at cover ran out Shane Watson for a duck without addition to the score as Watson’s struggles continued.

Last year’s skipper Emrit replaced Tanvir in the fifth over, Ryder and Charles only managed three runs from the over before Khan was introduced and was hit for four by Ryder and at the completion of the power-play the Stars were 26-2 before Charles (15) was removed by Emrit at 35-3.

Ryder stroked Permaul past extra cover for four and at the end of 10 over Stars being held on a tight leash on 46-3. A run later another excellent bit of fielding from Paul ran out Ryder and the fans were dancing in the stands as Tassa drums rolled.

The 50 came up in the 11th over as Sammy was kept in shackles by off-spinner Jacobs.

When Sammy stroked Khan to long-off, Jacobs, who always gives full commitment, dived in a cloud of dust to make a spectacular save and the raucous fans were again on their feet.

Sammy straight-drove Emrit for the first boundary in 31 balls in the 15th over but seemed a bit unlucky to be given LBW when he got an inside to Khan at 73-5 in the 16th over.

At this point the Warriors, who made their highest total in CPL cricket at Providence on Sunday, were in charge in their own back-yard and their adoring fans were in full party mode.

Cornwall (7) pulled Tanvir for six before trying to hit Khan for another and Guptill held a wonderful catch, diving full length at long-off at 87-6 in the 18thover.

Shillingford (2) fell at 92-7 in the last over from Emrit, while Ambris labored for 26 balls for his 15 not out, while Taylor (7) hit Emrit for six off the last ball to post the 100.

The Warriors play Tridents in the next match in Barbados on Tuesday before travelling to Jamaica to oppose Tallawahs on Friday in their last two games which they must win the make it to the semi-finals.