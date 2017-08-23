Guyana Under-15 Football team returns from CONCACAF boys’ Championship

“Team played well” – Coach Bryan Joseph

The Golden Jaguars Under-15 football team returned to Guyana yesterday after a creditable performance in the CONCACAF Under-15 boys’ championship that was competed at the IMG Academy in Florida, USA.

The team competed in the developmental arm of the tournament and was placed in Group F among St. Lucia, Suriname, and St. Kitts and Nevis. They finished second in the group and played Puerto Rico in the first knockout round which they lost 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following full time.

During a press brief at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) boardroom yesterday, Coach of the team, Bryan Joseph, summed up the team’s campaign as positive, “I’m very excited and pleased to inform that the Guyana under-15 team played well… All our matches played were very competitive, we created a lot of chances and the experience was good for all (the players), both on and off the field. The lads would’ve seen the likes of Mexico and Jamaica play and they have an idea of what levels they can attain in football.”

In the recent tournament, Guyana managed to score first in all four of the matches played. Coach Joseph explained that, “In the previous tournament (Soualiga in St. Marten which they won) we played 6 games and didn’t concede. (However) We played against much better teams in this tournament and I think it comes back to experience. I believe as we continue to compete, the players will be able to manage the game better.”

Ian Greenwood, Technical Director of the GFF, explained that the youth programme was nothing but an empty shell when it began 9 months ago, “What we have been able to establish is a clear direction of where our players are going. We have achieved a lot in a short period of time but we have about 7-8 years to go in development to reach where we need to be.”