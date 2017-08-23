Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to Regional Badminton VP post

Aug 23, 2017 Sports 0

President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Gokarn Ramdhani, has been elected

Gokarn Ramdhani

as Vice President of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) for the next two years 2017-2019 at the AGM held Saturday 19th of August 2017 at the National Racket Centre in Tacarigua, Trinidad..
Gokarn Ramdhani, who is serving as Manager/Head Coach of the 9-Member team that won 8-Medals (3-Gold, 2-Silvers & 3 Bronze) at the just concluded CAREBACO Junior Championships, is very happy that Guyana can once again be on the Executive Board of CAREBACO.
After Serving for 4-years as General Secretary, he was moved up to Vice President with votes from all present without any objections.
The new CAREBACO BOARD are:
PRESIDENT- Rahul Rampersaud (Trinidad)
VICE PRESIDENT – Gokarn Ramdhani (Guyana)
SECRETARY – Navin Gayapersad (Trinidad)
TREASURER – ReDon Coulor (Suriname)
COMMITTEE MEMBERS – Elius Fanus (Barbados)
Andrew Clarke (Barbados)
Terence Sybesma (Aruba)

