GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

Hopetown United Rangers brush aside Young Strikers

Hopetown United Rangers made light work of Young Strikers, defeating them 3-1 in

Monday’s lone match of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam.

Leading Hopetown United to their third win in five matches and the third place in the points table was Dave Torrington who scored twice in the 8th and 14th minute to set a solid platform in the victory bid.

The score remained unchanged at the half way mark but it was increased on 53 minutes when Paul Carmichael pounced on a loose ball following a scrimmage in the six yards box to lob it over the outstretched hands of Darrel Davis, in goal for Young Strikers.

Despite falling behind, Young Strikers kept the search on for their first goal which they achieved in the 72nd minute through the determined Quinton Andrews who broke away from the Hopetown defence.

Hopetown moves into third place with 9 points behind Cougars and Paradise Invaders on 12 each with Cougars ahead on goal difference, while Young Strikers occupies the 7th and penultimate position on the table having suffered their fourth loss in five matches.

Meanwhile, the Bartica Football Association leg of the competition is set to continue today at the Bartica Secondary School ground with two matches. Rising Stars will open against River’s View at 14:00hrs with Beacons taking on Potaro Strikers in the feature match.