Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

Aug 23, 2017 Sports 0

Hopetown United Rangers brush aside Young Strikers

Hopetown United Rangers made light work of Young Strikers, defeating them 3-1 in

Dave Torrington (left) and Paul Carmichael – Hopetown United Rangers FC.

Monday’s lone match of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam.
Leading Hopetown United to their third win in five matches and the third place in the points table was Dave Torrington who scored twice in the 8th and 14th minute to set a solid platform in the victory bid.
The score remained unchanged at the half way mark but it was increased on 53 minutes when Paul Carmichael pounced on a loose ball following a scrimmage in the six yards box to lob it over the outstretched hands of Darrel Davis, in goal for Young Strikers.
Despite falling behind, Young Strikers kept the search on for their first goal which they achieved in the 72nd minute through the determined Quinton Andrews who broke away from the Hopetown defence.
Hopetown moves into third place with 9 points behind Cougars and Paradise Invaders on 12 each with Cougars ahead on goal difference, while Young Strikers occupies the 7th and penultimate position on the table having suffered their fourth loss in five matches.
Meanwhile, the Bartica Football Association leg of the competition is set to continue today at the Bartica Secondary School ground with two matches. Rising Stars will open against River’s View at 14:00hrs with Beacons taking on Potaro Strikers in the feature match.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL cricket…Warriors keep Semi-final hopes alive with emphatic 7-wkt win over Stars

Hero CPL cricket…Warriors keep Semi-final hopes alive with...

Aug 23, 2017

By Sean Devers It is said that when night falls the stars come out to shine but last night at Providence the Guyana Amazon Warriors ensured that the St Lucia Stars failed to spark when they kept...
Read More
GFF hosts referees assistance programme (RAP) from today

GFF hosts referees assistance programme (RAP)...

Aug 23, 2017

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Competition

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage...

Aug 23, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 23, 2017

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice, Shariff Racing Stable take top honours at Spring Classic

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice, Shariff Racing Stable...

Aug 23, 2017

RHTYSC, MS, Cricket Teams launch Rose Hall 175th Anniversary

RHTYSC, MS, Cricket Teams launch Rose Hall 175th...

Aug 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]