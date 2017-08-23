GFF hosts referees assistance programme (RAP) from today

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) / FIFA Refereeing Assistance Programme (RAP) will be held today at the Conference Room, Critchlow Labour College, Woolford Avenue.
The three-day programme, will begin with a Fitness Test at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora at 05:30hrs and will be officially opened at 13:30hrs.
The programme will feature 30 referees including four Targeted Referees and those from Tier One and will consist of classroom and field sessions. The field sessions are scheduled for the Ministry of Education’s Ground, Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 15:00hrs – 17:00hrs.
The sessions will be facilitated by two FIFA personnel – Peter Prendergast, FIFA Regional
Development Officer / Technical Instructor and the FIFA Fitness Instructor, Allan Morgan
Browne. It will be complemented by Lindley Langhorne, Physical Fitness Instructor.
The RAP is a capacity building programme which seeks to create uniformity among elite referees and enable same to meet the demands of the game.

