Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Competition

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM
APNU/AFC Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira added his name to the list of supporters of the inaugural Guinness ‘Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor football Competition after presenting three balls to the Organisers
on Monday.
During a simple ceremony Figueira handed over the balls to Three Peat Promotions representative Emmerson Campbell, who received on behalf of the promotional group.
Figueira, a former executive member of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) speaking in his personal capacity said, “I am pleased to support the tournament, as I am a strong supporter of sports development and football is my passion. I am a big believer in grassroots development because many talents emerge from this section of the sport and many young persons are given the opportunity to exhibit their skills.”
In response, Campbell said, “We are extremely pleased with this contribution, which will aid in staging a successful tournament.”
Meanwhile, the competition which will see thirty-two teams battle for over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will commence tomorrow evening with eight scheduled games at the National Gymnasium, starting at 20:00hrs.
However, the highly anticipated Launch will be conducted today, at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Queen Street, Kitty from 14:00hrs.
