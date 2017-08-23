Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

East Bank E’bo CC shortlist squad for Busta Festival

The East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has shortlisted a squad for the Essequibo Cricket

Kemol Savory

Board (ECB) Busta Festival which is set to commence on Friday.
The players are currently engaged in practice sessions and the final 14 will be selected when the sessions conclude today. East Bank Essequibo will be playing Wakenaam at Tuschen ground in their first game.
The squad reads; Kemol Savory, Trevor Benn, Jason Heyliger, Ryan Hercules, Kevon Boodie, Hemchand Persaud, Dexter George, Javed Shafeek, Adrian Johnson, Sheldon Alexander, Royan Fredericks, Stephon Johnson, Jimol Marks, Jamal Gomes, Mark Gonsalves, Kevin Christian, Kellon Davis and Travis Mohamed.

