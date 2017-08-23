Corona Invitational Football Tournament…Dwayne Mclennon’s stoppage time strike ensures Western Tigers remain unbeaten

-Eastville beat Flamingo, Campton and Beacons draw

By Calvin Chapman

The Corona Invitational football tournament continued Monday evening with 3 matches at the Georgetown Football Club ground.

Eastville defeated Flamingo 3-1 in the first match that began at 5:00pm in round 5 of the round robin stage; a valued win for the young side that lost their previous match to Riddim Squad after going ahead first. This match threatened to follow suit when Eastville’s Michael Charles put them ahead early in the 4th minute before Flamingo’s Earl Samuels equalized the game in the first half with a 27th minute strike that found its way to the back of Eastville’s net.

Eastville would’ve feared another loss after going ahead first and Travis Hercules let the suspense build until 2 minutes before full time before scoring the goal to give Eastville the lead in the 88th minute. Then Cordel Johnson silenced all doubts and doubled the lead a minute later in the 89th.

Camptown and Beacons played a disappointing 1-1 draw in the second match of the evening, a game that could’ve seen a lot more goals. Both goals of the game were scored in the first half. Beacons went ahead first in the 7th minute through Travis Lyken, before Camptown’s Jamal Codrington equalized in the 36th minute. After Codrington’s goal, both teams created numerous chances but squandered all, hitting the bar a couple times from point blank range in the process.

The feature match of the evening finished 1-1 between Western Tigers and Georgetown Football Club. Western Tigers were very grateful for Dwayne Mclennon’s stoppage time strike that ensured that they remained unbeaten in the competition after trailing in the match since the 16th minute.

GFC’s striker, Benjamin Abumchi placed the home side ahead with a well taken header following a set piece in which Curtis Kellman delivered a perfect cross. This goal came within minutes of Tigers threatening GFC’s goal with a shot that rebounded off the right post.

This match between unbeaten Tigers and the confident GFC was a physical battle in which referee Wayne Griffith officiated well by not being too harsh, based on the combative nature of the game. Possession was slightly in the more organized GFC’s favour but neither team enjoyed much time on the ball.

The Corona Invitational tournament resumes on Friday with three matches. The first match will see Camptown FC clash with the struggling Black Pearl who have conceded 19 goals in their last two games from 17:00hrs. The second game is a clash between Northern Rangers FC and Flamingo FC at 19:00hrs, while the feature match on Friday at GFC from 21:00hrs will be between Pele FC and Riddim Squad FC.