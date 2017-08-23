Contracts signed for the design of sanitary landfills in Regions Three, Five and Six

The Minister of Communities Ronald has signed three contracts for the design of sanitary landfills at Bartica, Linden and Mahdia.

The signing of the contracts took place at the Ministry of Community‘s boardroom

Kingston, Georgetown yesterday.

The contracts totaling $131M are part of efforts by the Ministry of Communities to strengthen the solid waste disposal programme in outlying regions and ensure adequate facilities are in place for the disposal of waste.

The documents include waste profile studies of the three towns, recommendations for resource recovery and recycling programmes.

The Ministry has since collaborated with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to find suitable locations for disposal facilities.

Several locations have since been identified and conditional approval given for the development of sanitary landfills. This is required in order to provide a safe and environmentally-friendly place for the final disposal of waste.

Approximately 70,000 residents in four (4) municipalities and one (1) NDC are expected to benefit from the modern waste disposal facilities.

In his remarks, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan noted that it is the Ministry’s mandate to safeguard the wellbeing of its citizens and preserve the environment for future generations through the relevant policies, infrastructural development, institutional strengthening and capacity building, and public awareness and community participation.

“The Ministry of Communities intends to have the site developed through a phased approach with the essential elements completed during the first phase. The Ministry of Communities believes that every citizen has a right to a clean air and healthy surroundings.”

The landfill design incorporates topographic survey of the sites, access to the site, site security, waste disposal and fill management, leachate management, landfill gas management, operations and maintenance manuals, environmental audit and environmental monitoring and management systems

It also involves the design drawings and bills of quantities and estimates for construction of the sites as well as preparation of bidding documents.

The Consultants are Mr. Stan Gonsalves; Executive Vice President of Exponential Services Inc. in association with Lead Consultant, Ramon Latchmansingh of Caribbean Engineering and Management Consultants Inc. (CEMCO).

Designs and bidding documents are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018, and bidding will commence shortly thereafter.

The contract for the hydrogeological and geotechnical investigation at proposed landfills in Region 1 (Mabaruma and Port Kaituma) will be undertaken by E & A Consultants Ltd.

Conditional approval has been given by the EPA for proposed site at Khan’s Hill in Mabaruma and Sia/White Creek at Port Kaituma.

Soil investigations will be conducted at various proposed sites including 14 miles Bartica, Reg. 7, Kara Kara, Linden, Reg. 10, Bon Success, Lethem, Reg. 9, Red and White, Mahdia, Reg. 8, Khan’s Hill, Mabaruma, Reg. 1, White Creek, Port Kaituma, Reg. 2 and Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, Reg. 2.

The soil parameters which will inform the design of the sanitary landfill are requirements by the EPA. Additionally work will be done to upgrade to landfills are Byderabo, Bartica, Rosehall, Lusignan and Haags Bosch.

In addition, the sites at Haags Bosch, Lusignan, Rosehall, Bartica and Mabaruma will have an operation service.

Also, Haags Bosch will be used as a demonstration site to determine suitable locations for landfills in Regions Three, Five and Six.