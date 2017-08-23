94-yr-old man on bail for allegedly forging transport

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM
Aug 23, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A 94-year-old man found himself on the wrong side of the law yesterday after he was hauled before the courts in handcuffs accused of forging a transport back in 2003.
Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was Fitz Lewis of 16 First Street, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.
In the presence of his Attorney-at-Law Roger Yearwood, Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that between November 1, 2003 and November 30, 2003, he conspired with other persons to forge transport 380 of 1981.
Yearwood petitioned for his client to be released on reasonable bail, citing that he is not a flight risk. According to the lawyer, police ranks went to his client’s home and informed him that he was wanted at the Brickdam Police Station in relation to the matter which has been pending since 2013.
The lawyer disclosed that Lewis immediately contacted him and he accompanied him to the station. Yearwood further disclosed that issues relating to the transport are being addressed at the High Court, which granted an injunction in favour of his client.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore was not opposed to bail for the pensioner. He however requested that the elderly man report to the police every fortnight, on Fridays, to the Brickdam Police Station.
Lewis was granted bail to the tune of $50,000 and will make another court appearance on August 31.
